Jamaal Millisock has been fighting battles since birth.

“I was born premature, I only weighed three pounds, and I had jaundice,” he said recently. “And I wasn’t eating when I was born.”

Now, the 41-year-old Millisock, who has also undergone six back surgeries along the way, is fighting the biggest battle of his life: signet ring cell adenocarcinoma, a liquefied form of cancer. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer earlier this year.

“Many trials and tribulations,” Millisock, who is an assistant football coach for Penn Manor, said of his life and its latest chapter. “Battling. Constantly battling, battling, battling.”

A life on the move

Millisock has lived and worked all over, from Lancaster County to Italy to St. Louis to Coatesville and to Minot, North Dakota. He’s spent the last two years as defensive line position coach at Penn Manor where his son Jamaal Jr., or JJ, plays football for the Comets.

“He’s my right-hand man,” Millisock said of his son, who is a sophomore at Penn Manor.

Millisock spent most of his childhood at Aviano Air Force Base in Italy, where his stepfather, who played basketball for Pequea Valley in his own prep days, was stationed while serving in the Gulf War and in the Bosnian War. Millisock, schooled in Italy, was a football and basketball standout.

The family ended up in North Dakota after his stepfather was discharged. Millisock, who never knew his biological father, was 17 at the time.

He joined the Army as a dietician, and he later graduated from DeVry University. And since? He could fill up a book about all of his stops and all of his stories along the way.

He’s worked as a cook and a manager in kitchens and in high-tech industries. He’s helped war-torn refugees in foreign lands. He studied and trained to become a police officer.

An unexpected diagnosis

Millisock’s current road started out harmlessly enough — or so he thought — as a stomachache and some dizziness while was vacationing in Florida in February 2021.

When he got back to Lancaster, he went to the emergency room for some tests, and he was diagnosed and treated for a burst ulcer.

“But I was already thinking the worst,” Millisock admitted.

Still dealing with pain and discomfort three months later, he had an upper GI endoscopy and a colonoscopy, and those results revealed the issue: Doctors found H. Pylori bacteria, which cause cancerous ulcers. Further tests showed Millisock was carrying a gene that made him 80% susceptible to gastric cancer; this type of cancer is hereditary.

It all came to a head in February of this year, when Millisock, a volunteer fireman for West Willow Fire Company in Willow Street, was out on a call to extinguish a brush fire.

“We were finishing up, and they said I was glowing yellow, and I didn’t feel good in my stomach,” he said. “I went right to the ER, and I had a low hemoglobin count, and I knew something wasn’t right.”

Another upper GI endoscopy, a biopsy and two colonoscopies later, and Millisock got the call.

“They told me I had stomach cancer,” he said. “And that was devastating.”

The cancer had spread from the outer wall throughout his stomach, becoming one extra-large tumor. On July 8, doctors at Johns Hopkins University removed Millisock’s stomach.

“All I had the first couple of days in the hospital were Jolly Ranchers,” he said. “And I could only sip water. But looking back, having those six back surgeries, including an infusion, prepared me for cancer surgery.”

The good news: Post-op and subsequent scans continue to show no cancer in his stomach cavity area.

But.

Millisock’s diagnosis now falls under the poorly differentiated category — the cancer cells no longer have architectural structure. In effect, it liquefied. It could land anywhere. He’s at Stage 4.

“They can’t see how it grows,” he said, “and they can’t predict it.”

Rolling with the changes

Millisock can still eat, albeit gingerly. With no stomach, any food he consumes goes directly through his intestines. Like everything else, he’s coping with it and doing his best. He’s lost more than 40 pounds since his surgery three months ago.

His girlfriend, Melissa Kleiman, doubles as Millisock’s caretaker. One day last week, with a visitor in the coach’s room peppering Millisock with questions, she gowned and gloved up to help him change his chemotherapy pump.

She’s been a godsend, he said.

“Your heart kind of breaks,” Penn Manor football coach John Brubaker said, “but he’s been an absolute inspiration. He uplifts me every single day. Mentally, when you’re in the situation he’s in, and that he’s out here coaching with us, that’s so inspirational. Our kids look up to him, and he’s been open with them about what he’s going through and what it’s all about.”

Millisock has three more scheduled chemotherapy treatments at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, and he also takes home chemo treatments in between trips to Hopkins. He’s on a FLOT chemo regimen, which is a combination of four of the strongest chemo medicines available to fight stomach cancer.

“I don’t want any time slipping away, so I don’t want to waste any time we have together,” son JJ said. “I look at everything positively, and I understand the situation and everything that’s going on. It’s inspirational, and he inspires me and a lot of people on the team. He’s going through a lot. He has a family to take care of, and he’s out here coaching. He’s putting other people in front of himself.”

The Penn Manor community, his friends in North Dakota and his classmates from the Air Force base in Italy have all done fundraising for Millisock and his family, which also includes a younger daughter, 10-year-old Jasmine. A GoFundMe was created for monetary donations (GoFundMe.com/jamaals-journey-to-victory), and the community helps with meals. Millisock just returned from Minot last week, where friends hosted a charitable golf outing in his honor.

“All the fundraising and everything the football booster club here has been doing is unbelievable,” Millisock said. “The Penn Manor community has wrapped their arms around me, and they’ve made this whole thing so much easier for us. It’s been beautiful.”

Millisock is currently seeking advanced treatment at facilities that have FDA-approved medications that his cancer will respond to. It’s costly. The lines are long. And he’d have to travel.

But, as he’s been doing since birth, he’ll continue to battle.

“I’m up for this challenge, and I was built for this scenario,” Millisock said. “I thought at one time I’d never walk again. I’ve been told I wouldn’t be able to do certain things. I wasn’t even supposed to live as a very young child.

“So you have to be positive. I’ve accepted this, but there’s a bigger picture here, and I think this will be a miracle. It’s like how I feel about our guys when we’re going into the fourth quarter. It’s that kind of a fight for me. And I want to win it.”

