From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Before our attention shifts to Week 8, here’s recapping some memorable Week 7 moments:

1. Four games went right down to the wire on Friday, and had some fantastic finishes. Like …

Hempfield 20, Wilson 16 — The Black Knights marched 76 yards and got a go-ahead 2-yard TD plunge from Stephen Katch with 17 seconds to go, and Hempfield beat host Wilson for the first time since 2005, while snapping the Bulldogs’ 16-game section unbeaten streak in the process. Hempfield is all alone in first place with two league games to play — Week 9 at Cedar Crest and Week 10 at Reading — and can see the finish line for its first section championship since that 2005 season. Before that stretch drive, Hempfield will welcome undefeated Exeter to Landisville for an intriguing nonleague clash on Friday. Circle it.

Conestoga Valley 34, Governor Mifflin 31 — What a fabulous game in Witmer, where the host Buckskins watched Mustangs’ QB Delsin McNeil fire a game-tying 34-yard TD pass to Gerrell McNeil in the waning minutes. But CV mustered a must-have drive, and David Irwin drilled a game-winning 28-yard field goal with just 2 seconds showing and the Bucks won it. CV needed that for moment; the Bucks get rampaging Manheim Central on the road next.

Solanco 35, Elizabethtown 32 — Yeah, this game lived up to the hype. After allowing a go-ahead TD to the Bears late in the fourth quarter, the host Golden Mules scratched out the game-winning drive, getting the go-ahead 1-yard TD QB keeper from Brody Mellinger with 1:38 to go and Solanco improved to 7-0 — handing the heart-broken Bears their first loss in the process. Solanco will go for an 8-0 start Friday at Daniel Boone.

Lancaster Catholic 14, Annville-Cleona 13 — The Crusaders were thisclose from falling from the ranks of the unbeaten. The host Dutchmen got an 18-yard TD flip from Gavin Keller to Alex Long with 1:53 to go, but A-C’s potential go-ahead 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete, and Lancaster Catholic survived and improved to 7-0. The Crusaders are back at it Friday at Kutztown.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. It didn’t take very long for one of the new Berks Country programs to be involved in an L-L League record moment. Governor Mifflin K Jackson Schools boomed a 51-yard field goal in Week 7 vs. Conestoga Valley, and that tied the league’s record, set in 2019 by Annville-Cleona’s Mac Plummer, who drilled a 51-yarder of his own vs. Milton Hershey. Schools has now joined Plummer atop the L-L League’s kicking record book.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. Speaking of records … Ephrata senior RB Andre Weidman is now the Mountaineers’ all-time leading rusher, after his tour-de-force effort in Week 7 vs. Fleetwood. Check the numbers: Weidman took the rock 32 times and motored for a program single-game record 382 yards in Ephrata’s 42-28 victory over the Tigers. Weidman is up to 2,710 career rushing yards, No. 1 in Ephrata history; he snapped the previous mark of 2,562 yards, held by Eric Frees for 35 years.

* Weidman wasn't the only L-L League RB to register a 300-yard rushing night in Week 7; Elco's Jake Williams ran wild in the Raiders' win over Octorara, piling up 319 yards on just 11 takes, for a hefty 29 yards per carry, with five TD bolts. Weidman and Williams put up the league's first 300-yard games this season on the same night.

BONUS NUGGET: In case you missed it ... two more milestones from Friday: Exeter coach Matt Bauer won his 100th game and Solanco skipper Tony Cox won his 50th game in their respective programs. Tip of the cap to those gentlemen.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage