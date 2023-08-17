More camp chatter and scrimmage previews as we inch closer and closer to the Week 1 schedule …

1. Exeter at York, Saturday, 11 a.m.: At first glimpse, Exeter’s key-players-lost-to-graduation column is a bit on the daunting side. Especially on the defensive side of the ball, with hammers like LB Lucas Palange, DT Kyle Lash, DE Joey Reedy, LB Jonathan Martin, DT Anthony Caccese and DB Jovan Hollis no longer in the program. But here is some fantastic news for the Eagles: Four ball-hawker D-backs are due back to spearhead the secondary, including Nigel Meekins, Nate Pashley, Carter Redding and Gavin Reiking. It was Pashley, you’ll recall, who had the game-icing, goal-line-stand interception in the waning seconds in Exeter’s thrilling Week 10 win at Manheim Central, when the Eagles clinched the Section 2 championship. Exeter should have plenty of depth in the DB department, with newbies like Pharrell Caceres, Jayden Ware and Jayden Zandier joining the secondary mix. The Eagles definitely need to mix in some new thumpers to replace the aforementioned hard-hitting crew — pronto — and that will start with this trip to York. But Exeter’s secondary is in great hands. Looks like it’s going to be tricky to throw on the Eagles this fall.

2. Warwick at Carlisle, Saturday, 10 a.m.: The Warriors are licking their chops for a return to normalcy this season. They will no longer be the “Road Warriors” after playing eight away games last year. In fact, Warwick has seven home dates on the calendar this fall. One of their first items of business this offseason was getting all the skill kids on the same page, after QB Jack Reed, WR Brendon Snyder, RB Colin Winters and TE Andrew Christophel all moved on. There’s a new QB in Lititz; all-star DB Trevor Evans slides over from WR to behind center. He’s taken some snaps over the years, but he’s got the keys to the Warriors’ 1-back Pistol O full-time heading into this trip to Carlisle. Evans will have plenty of weapons at his disposal, and he’ll look to spread the ball around against the Thundering Herd to players like WR Quinn Care, TE Christian Cedeno, WR Thomas Jeanes, WR Keldyn Loraw, TE Aiden Richey, WR Jackson Shelby, TE Joe Bagonis, WR Koen Glass, WR Reece Harper, WR Jack Mitchell and WR Judah Willard. Jeanes had 31 receptions last year, and Loraw and Willard have some varsity catches. That’s some serious depth in the receiver department for Warwick, by the way. Tack on holdover backs like Andrew McClune and Gabe Sanchez, and the Warriors have some serious firepower. Like everyone else, they’ll need to make some tweaks here and there — including the trenches — but it looks like Warwick’s O has the artillery to do damage.

3. North Penn at Wyomissing, Saturday, 10 a.m.: Intriguing scrimmage here, with District 1 big-school NP coming to tango at Wyo. The Spartans are crazy hot, with four straight D3-3A titles and three straight deep PIAA trips, including back-to-back title-game appearances in 2020-21. But — and there’s always a but — Wyo lost three alpha-dog O-line standouts to graduation: Penn State recruit Jven Williams — who pocketed pretty much every award out there last fall — OT Pacen Ziegler and OG John Gartner. But don’t fret, Wyo fans. It looks like the Spartans have quickly retooled in the gotta-have trench area, and they’ll be trotting out some bruisers along the O-line, starting Saturday when NP comes calling. That group includes OT Caleb Brewer, a Penn State commit who will anchor the bunch. He’ll be flanked by OT Max Tipton, C Birkley Ziegler, OG Tom Weller, OG C.J. Eberhart and TE Evan Blickley, who will blow open holes in Wyo’s trusty Wing-T look, while pass-protecting for newbie QB Logan Hyde. You win up front in high school football. Despite some grad losses — including Williams, who is already zooming his way up the depth chart as a true freshman at Penn State — it appears the Spartans will have the horses in the trenches once again.

