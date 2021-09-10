Wilson took a quick 14-0 lead over Exeter in a Berks County backyard scrap on Friday night in Reading.

After that, it was all Eagles.

Down 14-0 after one quarter, Exeter exploded for six unanswered touchdowns on the way to a 42-14 win over the Bulldogs, who dipped to 1-2 after falling to another in-county foe last week, undefeated Governor Mifflin.

Ryan McMillan had a pair of first-quarter scores for Wilson: His 7-yard TD catch rom Gannon Brubaker gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 5:59 to go in the opening frame. Later, McMillan scooped up a fumble and returned it 26 yards for a score to beat the first-quarter buzzer and give Wilson a seemingly safe 14-0 cushion.

Then all heck broke loose.

Exeter had the game knotted at 14-14 at the break, and then Eric Nangle absolutely took over for the Eagles. His 82-yard TD romp gave Exeter the lead for good, 21-14, and then Nangle raced 10 yards for a TD with 5:16 to go in the third, and his 6-yard TD dash with 8:14 to play in regulation have Exeter a 35-14 edge.

Exeter was excellent defensively, holding Wilson to 98 ruining yards and just 145 total yards and 10 first downs. Meanwhile, the Eagles gouged out 271 rushing yards — Nangle went for 209 stripes — and 405 total yards against the Bulldogs.

Wilson returns home next Friday for a nonleague game against Martin Luther King out of the Philadelphia Public League.