Exeter scored early and often, and never let up.

As a result, the seventh-seeded Eagles left Manheim on Friday night with a stunning 43-26 win over the second-seeded Barons in a District Three Class 5A football quarterfinal.

“Couldn’t be prouder,” Exeter coach Matt Bauer said. “We talk about it all the time; we want to be playing our best football in November and that’s what we did.”

The win itself wasn’t the shocking part, but how the Eagles pulled it off caught most, if not all, off guard.

Exeter (8-3) scored five of the first six times it touched the ball, and the other possession ended in a fumble at the Barons' 1, but the Eagles' defense turned that into a safety on the very next play.

Senior running back Eric Nangle fueled Exeter's offense in the first half by rushing for 196 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first quarter, when the Eagles put up 22 unanswered points. Nangle finished with 233 yards on 23 carries.

“Eric ran so hard tonight,” Bauer said. “He’s just a blue-collar, tough kid and it showed.”

He was also the beneficiary of gaping holes opened up by offensive linemen Kyle Lash, Kyle Helm, Lucas Palange, Anthony Caccese and Sam Orzolek.

“That’s where it starts, and that’s our heart and soul,” Bauer said of his O-line. “We challenged the line and said if we could control the line of scrimmage, we could be successful. I think that showed tonight.”

In the first quarter alone, Nangle had 126 yards on 11 carries and he had touchdown runs of 22, 22 and 43 yards. Exeter had 243 total yards in that quarter, while the Barons were held to 26.

Exeter quarterback Colin Payne added two touchdown passes — a 31-yard strike to Joey Schlaffer and a 14-yarder to J.R. Strauss — in the second quarter as the Eagles extended their lead to 36-0 at halftime.

Keep in mind, this Barons' offense came into the game averaging 352 yards and 39 points per game, but was held to 50 yards (zero rushing on seven carries) and two first downs in the opening half.

“We just didn’t get it done in the first half and put ourselves in too big of a hole,” Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn said. “When you have two teams like ours, if one team is able to run the ball like that, it’s going to make for a long night. That’s what happened.”

Exeter finished the game with 293 yards rushing, while the Barons ended with minus-2. The Eagles finished with 455 total yards, while Manheim Central (9-2) closed with 261 yards.

The Barons did have four touchdown passes in the second half, but playing with a running clock thanks to the mercy rule, there just wasn’t enough time to get back in the game.

Judd Novak threw a 39-yard TD pass to Owen Sensenig in the third quarter, while adding a 40-yard scoring strike to Aaron Enterline and a 21-yarder to Brady Harbach in the fourth quarter.

Zach Hahn hooked up with Enterline for a 2-yard TD on the game’s final play.

The Eagles will meet Cedar Cliff, a 10-7 winner over Shippensburg, in one of next Friday’s semifinals.

“We were hungry. We don’t want this thing to be over,” Bauer said. “I’ve said it all year; this is a special group of kids and we have a lot more to prove.”