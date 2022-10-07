This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING — Richie Karstien-led Exeter rolled to a 42-8 victory over Muhlenberg on Friday night to give head coach Matt Bauer his 100th career win in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football matchup Friday night at Don Thomas Stadium.

Karstien ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns and the Eagles (4-0 L-L, 7-0 overall) totaled 289 rushing yards as Bauer became the 12th Berks coach in history, and fifth active, to hit the century mark.

On the rare occasion Exeter passed, it found the end zone. Penn State tight end recruit Joey Schlaffer caught a 14-yard TD and then threw a 13-yarder to Isaiah Choy on a jet sweep in the first quarter.

Karstien scored his first TD with 5:26 left in the first to make it 21-0, and scored his second from the 3 just 1:46 into the second quarter. Zaymar Paschall tacked on another from the 13 with 4:31 left before the half.

Karstien completed his trifecta with a 6-yarder in the third.

Gio Cavanna scored a 29-yarder with 2:32 left in the game for the Muhls (0-3, 2-5).