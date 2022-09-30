READING — With good linemen, good things usually happen.

Exeter can attest, taking advantage of an offensive line which averages 6-foot-0, 246 pounds to gain 344 yards of offense in a 47-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two victory over Warwick on Friday night.

With Anthony Caccese, Kyle Lash, Lucas Palange, Matt McConnell and Ryan McConnell leading the way, the Eagles scored on five of their seven first-half possessions, with a pick-six from Palange mixed in, to grab a commanding 41-0 lead at the half.

“Our line is our heart and soul,” Exeter coach Matt Bauer said. “I’ve said that numerous times. It’s the foundation. It’s where everything happens.”

On this night, senior quarterback Mason Rotelli was a perfect 9-of-9 through the air for 124 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing 76 yards for the game’s opening score, and senior running back Richie Karstien barreled for 124 yards and two TD’s to help lead the Eagles, who improved to 3-0 Section Two (6-0 overall) and kept pace with unbeaten Manheim Central (2-0, 6-0) atop the standings.

Although Exeter brings back seven or eight starters on both sides of the ball from the team which beat Governor Mifflin 31-28 for the District Three Class 5A title last November, Rotelli isn’t one of them. But the first-year starting QB is opening eyes.

“Mason’s made tremendous strides from week-to-week, he’s making great decisions and his confidence is growing exponentially and the kids are really rallying around him,” Bauer said.

Karstien’s 14-yard touchdown put Exeter up 21-0 after one, and then Morelli’s second-quarter TD passes of 53 yards to Penn State recruit Joey Schlaffer, 15 yards to Zach Zandier and 30 yards to Carter Redding pushed the lead to 41-0 at the half.

Karstien’s second TD of the night, a 7-yard run with 6:31 to go in the third, completed the Eagles’ scoring.

Warwick, after being held to 114 yards of offense in the opening half, got on the scoreboard on Colin Winters’ 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jack Reed finished 21-of-31 through the air for 127 yards.