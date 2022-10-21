This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING — Penn State recruit Joey Schlaffer delivered when it mattered the most Friday, and Exeter came away with a 38-10 win over Conestoga Valley to set up a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two title showdown with Manheim Central next Friday.

The two section leaders have identical 5-0 L-L, 9-0 overall records heading into the regular season’s final week.

The Buckskins (2-3, 4-5) cut Exeter’s lead to two scores going into the fourth quarter, and that’s when Schlaffer tore open a magnificent 91-yard TD run to regain a commanding lead. It looked like a minimal gain until Schlaffer stopped, pulled back, and turned on the jets and raced down the sideline.

On Exeter’s next possession, quarterback Mason Rotelli found a well-covered Schlaffer down the sideline for a 31-yard TD catch-and-run. He would finish the night with five catches for 129 yards and 220 total yards.

Despite two early interceptions by Rotelli, the senior quarterback turned it on in the second quarter, delivering a 13-yard pass in the flat to senior running back Richie Karstien, then a 2-yard TD run with four seconds left in the first half.

After a huge performance last week against Hempfield, Karstien carried the load again for the Eagles with 94 yards on the ground on 18 carries, along with two scores.

After some early turnovers by the Eagles, the defense came through and limited the Buckskins offense to only 66 yards in the first half.

The Buckskins were able to get on the board with a 55-yard TD pass from Macoy Kneisley to Jeffery Fisher late in the third, but numerous penalties and Exeter’s stout defense didn’t allow for much more.