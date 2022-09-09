This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING — A dominant defensive effort led unbeaten Exeter to a 35-0 victory over West York in a nonleague football matchup Friday night in Reiffton.

The Eagles (3-0) allowed only 25 yards of offense in the first half and finished the game forcing West York to lose 52 yards on 25 carries. That included a run of 13 consecutive plays in which the Bulldogs (0-3) did not gain a yard.

The offense piled up yards for Exeter early on, but a turnover on downs at the West York 2-yard line and a fumble at the West York 3 would yield a scoreless first quarter.

Richie Karstien got going eventually and finished with 111 yards and two touchdowns. Penn State commit Joey Schlaffer had three receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Mason Rotelli hit him on a beautiful deep ball for a 35-yard touchdown that put Exeter ahead 14-0.

Exeter’s performance will give Matt Bauer many things to work on, but overall, the Eagles were just too much for a sloppy West York team.

The Bulldogs came out and attempted an onside kick to start the game and failed. They also tried a fake punt which failed, but resulted in Jaxon Ferber being the only West York player to finish with positive rushing yards.

The Eagles got to the mercy rule late in the third quarter with a Nathan Pashley recovered muff in the end zone.

Pharrell Caceres also scored for Exeter.