Manheim Central wide receiver/defensive back Aaron Enterline had been making big plays on both sides of the ball all night.

So chances were good that the host Barons, trailing by a score with less than 40 seconds left, were likely going back to him when they faced a long third down near Exeter’s end zone.

It’s why Eagles coach Matt Bauer called a timeout when he saw defender Nathan Pashley lined up one-on-one with Enterline. Bauer put a second D-back on Enterline.

It worked. A Barons pass to the back of the end zone was instead intercepted by Pashley, sealing a 21-17 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football win for Exeter in a battle of unbeatens that lived up to the hype Friday night at Manheim's Elden Rettew Stadium.

With the victory, Exeter (6-0 L-L, 10-0 overall) won the Section Two crown and handed Manheim Central (5-1, 9-1) its first loss in a regular season finale filled with fireworks.

“It feels great,” Pashley said afterward.

Exeter entered Friday as No. 2 in the District Three Class 5A power ratings; Manheim Central was at No. 1 in District Three Class 4A. As a result, both will have a bye week next before hosting first-round district playoff games Nov. 11. Both will also be battle-tested after Friday’s back-and-forth bout.

Exeter marched down the field on its opening drive, plowing 87 yards over 13 plays, 10 of those being run plays to running back Richie Karstein that totaled 66 yards, including a 6-yard Karstein touchdown run to spot the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.

After Dylan Neff hit his first field goal of the season (20 yards), Manheim Central later went in front 10-7 when quarterback Zac Hahn (10-for-17, 121 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) found Enterline in the back right corner of the end zone for a 20-yard TD strike on fourth down, completing a six-play, 40-yard drive. The lead was pushed to 17-7 on Enterline's 73-yard punt return score.

Enterline finished with 84 reception yards, the punt return score and two interceptions on defense. Manheim Central running back Brycen Armold tallied 105 rushing yards on 22 carries.

The Eagles cut the deficit to 17-14 when wide receiver Joey Schlaffer, a Penn State recruit, lined up at QB and took a designed run for him to the left side, took off down the sideline and, after a cutback, scored on an electric 65-yard run.

Karstein was held to7 yards on four carries the remainder of the first half after Exeter’s opening drive, a topic of conversation among Eagles coaches during intermission when Exeter faced its first halftime deficit of the year.

“We got away from what we do,” Bauer said. “We’ll go out and ride it on the back of our foundation, which is our offensive line.”

After a 42-yard kickoff return to start the second half, Exeter needed nine plays to go 50 yards, seven of those plays being Karstein runs, including a 3-yard TD score to put the Eagles back on top, 21-17.

Karstein finished with 30 carries, 154 yards and two scores.

An Enterline reception to the Barons’ 2-yard line with under a minute left was followed by a stuffed run play and a sack before the interception.

“They did a good job,” Manheim Central coach Dave Hahn said of Exeter. “We just didn’t put points on the board like we needed to.”

BOX SCORE