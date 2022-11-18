This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING — Exeter used a record-setting offense to reach last year’s District Three Class 5A championship game. This year the Eagles are leading with their defense.

They shut down Northern York's running game and controlled the other end with Richie Karstien and a ball-control offense to eliminate the Polar Bears 21-7 Friday night in a semifinal at frigid Don Thomas Stadium.

Karstien carried 35 times for 175 yards, 119 of it in the second half.

The win was the 12th of the year for Exeter, a program record. The Eagles (12-0) advance to the championship game for the second straight. They’ll play either Cocalico or Solanco.

The Eagles limited the Polar Bears (8-5) to just 50 yards and three first downs in the first half.

Exeter extended its streak of not allowing a TD in the first quarter to 12 games; they have allowed just six first-quarter points and 27 in the first half.

Northern had four possessions in the first half. It punted twice and were stopped by Miles Brant interceptions on the other two.

The Eagles went up 7-0 on Karstien’s first-quarter TD and 14-0 on Mason Rotelli’s 1-yard sneak.

Five plays after Northern pulled within 14-7 early in the fourth quarter the Eagles got a 30-yard TD pass from Rotelli to Joey Schlaffer to make it 21-7 with 7:00 left.

Exeter had never played for a title before upsetting Gov. Mifflin 31-28 last season. It won’t be an upset to see the second-seeded Eagles win another.

They have the top-rated run defense in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, one of the state’s top players in tight end/defensive end Joey Schlaffer, one of the league’s most efficient passers in Rotelli and a dominant offensive line that consistently opens holes for 1,400-yard rusher Karstien.

The Eagles won first 11 games by an average of 29.2 points and have had only one close game, a 21-17 win at Manheim Central. In fact, that’s the only time they’ve trailed all season. They have mercy-ruled seven opponents.

Northern, the No. 11 seeded, didn’t have such an impressive resume — the Polar Bears were 4-4 at midseason — but seemed to find a winning formula in the last month.

Much like Exeter a year ago, which took three regular season losses before clicking in the playoffs, Northern has found success with a pounding run game. Cole Bartram has rushed for 1,554 yards and scored 16 touchdowns; he’s rushed for 100 or more yards nine times.

The Polar Bears’ success formula relies on strong defense and special teams player. Mason Yohn is one of their key players. In addition to being a strong defensive back — he has six interceptions — he has booted nine field goals, made every PAT and averages nearly 43 yards on punts.

He has helped Northern win a bunch of close games — including three by one point, the latest 21-20 over sixth-seeded South Western in the opening round of the playoffs. Last week they beat No. 3 New Oxford 20-7.