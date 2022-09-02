This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

READING — Exeter scored the first 37 points Friday night, thoroughly dominating Boyertown at Don Thomas Stadium. The Exeter starting lines controlled the line of scrimmage in the 37-21 nonleague football victory.

Exeter (2-0) outgained Boyertown (1-1) 227-20 in the first half en route to a 30-0 halftime lead. Quarterback Mason Rotelli continued his hot start to the season, completing 7-of-10 first-half passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

Penn State recruit Joey Schlaffer continued to demonstrate his athletic prowess in all aspects of the game. He lined up at quarterback on the first play from scrimmage and ripped off a 6-yard run. He caught three passes for 59 yards — all in the first half — including a 22-yard touchdown pass on which he made two nifty moves after the catch to go into the end zone untouched. He also blocked Boyertown’s first punt of the game, which resulted in a safety.

Because of the previous week’s injury to defensive lineman Joey Reedy, Schlaffer played a lot more on defense in Week Two. He continually penetrated Boyertown’s line and was dominant on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Exeter tight end and placekicker Zach Zandier had another strong game, catching two passes for 61 yards and connecting on all three of his extra-point attempts.

Senior Richie Karstein scored two touchdowns and gained 90 yards on just 12 carries.

Sophomore Carter Redding continued to contribute by catching a 15-yard touchdown pass and also scrambling then throwing back clear across the field to connect on a 2-point conversion after a low snap to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead.

Exeter dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Starting offensive linemen Matthew McConnell, Ryan McConnell, Lucas Palange, Kyle Lash and Anthony Caccese opened monstrous holes for the Eagles in the first half.

The Exeter starting defense was equally superior to Boyertown. The starting defense held a Bears team that gained 523 yards and scored 61 points in its season opener to just 20 yards and no points in the first half. Exeter coach Matt Bauer pulled his starters in the second half with the 37-0 lead. Boyertown then proceeded to move the ball effectively in its Wing-T offense against the Exeter reserves, scoring the game’s final 21 points.

Exeter’s defensive line pressured the Bears quarterbacks into two first-half interceptions, one by Alex Piniero and one by Jovan Hollis.