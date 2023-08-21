You won’t find a more consistent football program across the Lancaster-Lebanon League than the Wilson Bulldogs.

“We haven’t had a losing season since 1963,” coach Doug Dahms said Aug. 4 at L-L Media Day in Lancaster.

Wilson doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon, as the Bulldogs prepare for their 2023 campaign.

Wilson finished as the runner-up to Hempfield in Section One last season. The Bulldogs put in another strong season, finishing 8-3 before ultimately falling to Harrisburg in the District Three Class 6A playoffs.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Doug Dahms (18th season, 178-38) • Base offense: Zone Read • Base defense: 4-3 • 2022 results: 8-3 (5-1 L-L) • Key players returning: WR-DB-KR Edison Case, OT-DT Jack Dendall, OG Anthony Geloso, QB-P Tommy Hunsicker, TE Brady Kline, C-DT Logan Kurzweg, OT A.J. Matta, OG-LB Ryan McMillan, K Ben Rada, WR Austin Valukevich.

About the offense

Wilson’s biggest strength heading into Week One of 2023? The offense.

The Bulldogs run a Zone Read scheme, and they have a lot of familiarity on the offensive side of the ball.

Wilson retained nine of its 11 starters from last season on offense. The Bulldogs will feast on opposing defenses, especially the lesser-experienced ones.

Tall wideout Edison Case, who pulled down a team-high 25 receptions last season, will return as quarterback Tommy Hunsicker’s No. 1 target.

“Everyone playing their role on offense allows the play to open up for me,” said Case, who logged 19.6 yards per reception last season.

“The wide receivers and quarterbacks have played together since the third grade,” Case said, pointing to the strong chemistry and continuity that the Bulldogs have on offense.

The continued partnership between Case and Hunsicker will lead the air attack for the Bulldogs.

The ground game, however, is a situation that Dahms and Wilson must be open-minded about in 2023.

“We have a couple of guys who are going to get some run,” Dahms said.

Dahms said that who they use at running back could vary depending on who they matchup against, or which back matches the given game-time situation. He mentioned that each back is dynamic in their own way, and that the Bulldogs could lean into a running back by committee approach when necessary.

However, an experienced O-line will make life a bit easier for the carousel of halfbacks the Bulldogs may put to work this fall. Wilson’s offensive line, which returns almost all of its starters, allowed the Bulldogs to rush for 200 yards per game in 2022.

Whoever ends up with the share hold of rushes should get plenty of opportunities rushing behind an experienced offensive line.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) • Aug. 25: vs. Roman Catholic HS (at Upper Dublin HS) • Sept. 1: Central Dauphin • Sept. 8: at Martin Luther King HS (6:30 p.m.) • Sept. 15: Reading • Sept. 22: at Cedar Crest • Sept. 29: Governor Mifflin • Oct. 6: at Hempfield • Oct. 13: Penn Manor • Oct. 20: at McCaskey • Oct. 27: Manheim Township

About the defense

The defense, something that the Bulldogs have been known for in years past, is the question mark for this 2023 Wilson squad.

The Bulldogs retained only two starters on the defensive side of the ball, meaning that new faces are going to have to fill the numerous holes that were previously occupied.

“We will have to gel quickly on defense,” Dahms said.

And gel quickly they must. A season-opening matchup with Roman Catholic should give Dahms and Wilson's young defense a good idea of where they're at.

Center and defensive tackle Logan Kurzweg learned a lot from the defensive tackles on the team last season, and he's ready to lead a group that lacks the experience from 2022.

“Wilson always has a next man up mentality,” Kurzweg said about the number of new faces around him on defense this season.

“The culture of the team comes from the coaching staff and the upperclassmen,” senior linebacker and guard Ryan McMillan said. “We know what the expectation is. We want to keep the lore.”

Intangibles

That expectation McMillan hinted at is something that the players have bought in to, and it is an intangible that helps make the Bulldogs so consistent year in and year out.

Wilson has a very real chance at the L-L Section One title, but a somewhat unknown quantity with the defense as of August, and a lack of a true premiere back means that the Bulldogs may take some time before they're able to hit their stride.