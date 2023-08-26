ELVERSON — Evan Johnson fronted a late assault, scoring a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as Twin Valley smashed Schuylill Valley 44-13 Friday in the season opener for both football teams at Twin Valley Stadium.

Johnson finished with 278 rushing yards and scored on runs of 26 and 58 yards in the fourth quarter as the Raiders turned the game into a rout.

The Panthers were within a PAT of tying the game 14-14 in the final minute of the third quarter, but the kick was blocked and the Raiders dominated the rest of the way.

Drew Engle broke off a 26-yard TD on the first play of the fourth quarter and less than a minute later the Raiders were on the board again, after Schuylkill Valley fumbled away the ensuring kickoff.

Johnson’s 26-yard run gave the Raiders a 28-13 lead with 11:03 left.

The Panthers defense was overmatched by Twin Valley’s huge offensive line and never found a way to slow down its running game.

Engle finished with 192 yards on 18 carries and H-back Ean Winchester scored on a pair of short TD runs.

The Raiders led just 14-7 at the half but were slowed by their own mistakes, including the first of three turnovers.

The Raiders took the lead on the opening play of the second quarter when Winchester smashed into the end zone from the 3 for a 7-0 lead.

That capped a 10-play, 95-yard drive that included a 26-yard run by Engle and a 32-yard catch-and-run by Winchester on a screen pass.

The Panthers tied it when junior wide receiver Kowen Gerner got behind the secondary and pulled in a 76-yard pass from Logan Nawrocki with 11:17 left in the half.

Twin Valley took a 14-7 lead on another big play, a short toss to sophomore wide receiver Ben Grundy who turned it up and field and weaved his way through traffice for a 58-yard score with 4:43 to go in the half.

The Raiders thought they had the lead a few minutes earlier when Johnson took a punt 56 yards to the end zone; the score was nullified by a roughing the punter penalty.