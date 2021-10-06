From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Fascinated by Ephrata’s defensive numbers, which have played a role in the Mountaineers’ 4-2 start, and first-place position atop the Section 3 standings. Check it out: Ephrata is allowing 285 yards a game, second-best in the section, and the Mounts have given up 646 passing yards, fewest in the section. They have registered 54 tackles for losses, with 15 sacks, 13 QB hurries, plus four interceptions and eight fumble recoveries for 12 takeaways. They’ve also broken up nine passes for good measure. Ephrata has a pair of 50-tackle hit-machines in LB Travis Martin (58 tackles, 7.5 for losses, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries) and LB Quintin Pfautz (50 tackles, 7 for losses, 1 sack, 4 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery). Weston Nolt, a hole-plugger D-tackle, has 11.5 stops for losses and 3.5 sacks, and DE Cole Freeman (36 tackles, 8 for losses, 3 forced fumbles, 3 pass breakups) has been a blur off the edge with five sacks. And this fun stat: Ephrata has three defensive touchdowns already this season — DT Deric Hoover (44 tackles, 3.5 for losses, 1 sack) had a 39-yard pick-6 interception TD return vs. Elco, and he also pounced on a fumble in the end zone for a TD vs. Muhlenberg. Meanwhile, Pfautz scooped up a fumble and raced 66 yards for a TD against Daniel Boone. Ephrata certainly has flashed an opportunistic defense. That crew will be tested Friday when Lancaster Catholic comes to War Memorial for a Section 3 tussle. The Crusaders feature scatback Tony Cruz, who has zoomed for 500 yards on the dot on 122 carries with eight TD runs. Yes, Lampeter-Strasburg held Cruz to just 25 yards last week, but he’s been hot; Cruz had three TD runs against Annville-Cleona, he had a 169-yard, 2-TD effort against Columbia; and he raced for 106 yards and two scores vs. Archbishop Carroll in recent outings. It’ll be Ephrata’s swarming D vs. Catholic’s O-line and Cruz’s breakaway ability in this showdown. FYI: Ephrata's Andre Weidman feature story.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATISTICS, SCHEDULES

2. Manheim Central will have payback on its mind for two reasons Friday when the Barons visit Solanco. First, because the Barons dropped a 35-28 decision last week against Warwick for their first setback this season. Second, because Solanco clipped Central 42-35 last year. The Barons are the only L-L League team with 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,084) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,037) so far this season, so Solanco’s D will have to be ready for anything. We’ll have our eyes on a trio of read-and-react Golden Mules’ linebackers in this showdown: Colton Stoltzfus (38 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery), Nick Defrancesco (33 tackles) and Jonathan Revolorio-Morales (25 tackles, 1 for a loss) have all made sticks in space this season, and the Mules’ D is going to need that group to make plays and keep Central’s multi-purpose offense in check.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

3. No real secret here: Pequea Valley must limit Annville-Cleona’s Veer rushing attack Friday, when the Braves pack up the bus and head to Annville for a Section 4 throw-down. Some numbers: A-C has amassed 1,291 rushing yards, and the Dutchmen are averaging 322 yards a game — mostly on the ground. Conversely, PV has given up 1,489 rushing yards, most in the league, and the Braves are yielding 414 yards a game, at the bottom of the league’s D chart. Two active PV linebackers to watch here: Logan McGrane (39 tackles) and freshman Grant Shaubach (team-best 40 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) have to play assignment football, and stuff the gaps before A-C’s arsenal of backs gets moving; the Dutchmen piled up 412 rushing yards last week in a 41-zip win over Northern Lebanon, so that group is feeling it. FYI: A-C's Alex Long feature story.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage