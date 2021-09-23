From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. It looks like sophomore Sam McCracken will have the keys to Ephrata’s offense moving forward after Hunter Mortimer suffered a substantial injury a week back. Mortimer, a senior who won the QB gig with a hot summer, was off to a quick start for the Mountaineers — 324 passing yards, 3 TD; 102 rushing yards on 33 keepers — before going down. In stepped McCracken, and he had a memorable starting debut, throwing a pair of TD passes in a 28-7 win over reigning D3-4A runner-up Elco last week. McCracken and the Mounts (3-1) will have the only nonleague date on Friday’s docket, when Daniel Boone (2-2) comes to War Memorial after Columbia had to cancel the crossover scrap because of coronavirus issues. Get well soon, Mr. Mortimer.

2. Not a total shocker in the stat department, but Solanco has tallied the most rushing yards through four games with 1,167 ground stripes. The most impressive number inside that total: Four different Golden Mules’ ball-carriers have 200-plus rushing yards already, including QB Brody Mellinger (37-250, 6.8 avg., 4 TD), FB-types Zach Turpen (40-252, 6.2 avg., 2 TD) and Robert Castagna (45-203, 4.5 avg.) and speed-back Elijah Reimold (31-274, 8.8 avg., 4 TD). Solanco (2-2) welcomes Penn Manor (3-1) to Quarryville on Friday. The Comets’ job? Keeping all four of those guys under wraps. … Donegal is at No. 3 in the league in rushing yards with 1,059, and the Indians’ have also flashed some balance out of their Wing-T backfield: Jon Holmes (31-272, 8.8 avg., 4 TD), Noah Rohrer (39-251, 6.4 avg., 2 TD) and Cody Stough (23-213, 9.3 avg., 4 TD) have all motored for 200-plus yards in the season’s first four weeks. Donegal’s best stat number might be this one: 3. The Indians (3-1) have won three games in a row, and will go for four straight Friday with a trip to Myerstown to take on Elco, which is hungry for a dub after back-to-back setbacks. The Raiders (1-2) haven’t had a 3-game slide since a 0-3 start in the 2019 season, with setbacks against Susquenita, Lebanon and Lancaster Catholic right out of the chute. Elco punched back quite impressively with seven wins in a row and a trip to the D3-4A playoffs.

3. WEEK 5 PREDICTIONS

Some tricky, coin-flip games to call this week — seriously — so I’m quite sure I’ll be wiping some eggs off my face come late Friday. Read 'em and weep ...

LAST WEEK: 10-5

OVERALL: 43-15

Lancaster Catholic over Annville-Cleona

Manheim Central over Wilson

Garden Spot over Pequea Valley

Manheim Township over Cocalico

Donegal over Elco

Hempfield over Warwick

Cedar Crest over Elizabethtown

Octorara over Lebanon

Penn Manor over Solanco

Lampeter-Strasburg over Northern Lebanon

Conestoga Valley over McCaskey

Ephrata over Daniel Boone

