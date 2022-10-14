This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

ELVERSON — Andre Weidman continued his hot streak and rumbled for 187 yards and three touchdowns as Ephrata defeated Twin Valley 35-15 Friday night in an important Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three showdown at Elverson.

Sam McCracken started the scoring with a 4-yard TD run with 4:57 left in the first. A 30-yard run by Jeremiah Knowles and a 21-yard run by Weidman sparked the 75-yard scoring drive, the Mounts’ first offensive possession of the game.

After forcing a three-and-out, McCracken hit Knowles for a 33-yard gain and Knowles then rushed 28 yards to the 1. Weidman, who rushed for a program-record 382 yards last week, pounded it in for his first touchdown with 1:51 left in the first quarter.

Ephrata’s defense forced another punt and Weidman rushed for 51 yards, including a 21-yard gain on a fake punt, before finishing off the drive with a 3-yard plunge with 7:05 left in the first half to make it 21-0.

Evan Johnson scored on a 38-yard run to make it 21-7 with 6:24 left in the second quarter and that score held at the break.

Weidman rushed for 47 yards and scored from the 2 on the Mounts' first drive of the third quarter, which spanned 81 yards and 5:42.

McCracken hit Nick Keller for a 38-yard TD and the Mounts (3-2 L-L, 5-3 overall) led 35-7 with 39 seconds left in the third.

Jaydon Goebel scored on an 11-yard run with 2:24 left in the game and the Raiders (2-3, 4-4) got a safety as time expired.