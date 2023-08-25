The atmosphere was festive, with stands packed on both sides and people lining the fences. It was a game that the Ephrata Mounts wanted not only for themselves but also for their community. Just once since 2003 have the Mountaineers won a season opener.

And this one the team really wanted, especially one player. Last year Quintin Pfautz had a 72-yard score — one that would have beaten Red Lion — negated.

Pfautz got his revenge with an early 24-yard score, but this nonleague football game, ultimately a 34-32 Ephrata win, went down to the wire. It also came down to a play on defense, as Nick Keller made a nice move, turned, and intercepted Lions QB Christopher Price with just over two minutes remaining.

Red Lion had the momentum heading into that drive, too, having scored on a Price run to close the gap to two with 6:08 remaining and then holding Ephrata on a fourth-down play the previous series.

Notable

With Jeremiah Knowles out for the game, two other speedsters, Keller and Angel Collazo, stepped it up at wideout for the Mounts.

Keller took off down the home side of the field and sprinted to a 49-yard score with just over five minutes left in the first quarter. Collazo then put the Mounts up 27-13 with 1:36 left until halftime with his 41-yard score off another McCracken strike. Brayden Brown had the other Mounts score, a 37-yard rumble.

Star of the game

Sam McCracken. The senior signal-caller was not only good with his feet, scoring once and rushing for 70 yards, but he also went 12-of-16 for 225 yards and the three other scores to Collazo, Keller and Pfautz.

Quotable

“The line is the reason we won tonight. They deserve all the credit in the world,” McCracken said. They gave me the time I needed, and I love them. And starting 1-0 is a huge confidence booster heading into week 2.”

Up next

The Mountaineers head to Lititz to take on Warwick in the battle for the George Male Trophy, something Ephrata muscled away last year after 15 years of being a dominant fixture in the Warriors’ trophy case.