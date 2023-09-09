For the first time in more than 20 years, Ephrata’s football team is off to a 3-0 start.

The Mountaineers remained perfect Saturday compliments of a 51-12 nonleague triumph over Lebanon in Ephrata’s War Memorial Stadium. The Cedars, who dipped to 0-3, suffered their 25th setback in a row.

The Mounts' last 3-0 start came back in 2000. Safe to say they were overdue.

Ephrata’s defense came up big in the victory, with Brayden Brown and Alex Ortiz both coming up with interception returns for touchdowns. Brown’s return, a 49-yarder, helped the Mounts breeze to a 38-0 halftime edge. It was the second week in a row Brown returned a pick for a TD.

Meanwhile, Ortiz’s INT and TD return capped Ephrata’s scoring, giving the Mounts a cozy 51-0 edge in the third quarter.

Brown tacked on a 9-yard TD run, Evan Honberger drilled a pair of field goals — covering 29 and 20 yards, respectively — and Angel Collazo scored a pair of touchdowns for Ephrata, on a 43-yard catch from Sam McCracken, and on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter.

Caleb Grant tossed a pair of TD passes in backup duty for the Mounts, a 63-yarder up top to Chase Prange, and a 50-yarder to Nick Keller, as Ephrata piled up 400-plus yards of total offense, while holding Lebanon to just 52 rushing yards.

Ephrata opens Section 3 play at Solanco and Lebanon kicks off Section 2 play by hosting Muhlenberg next Friday.