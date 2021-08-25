Looking to “raise the bar” for the Ephrata football team, an appropriate place to start is the offensive and defensive lines.

It wasn’t too difficult to raise the bar not long ago, with a 52-game losing streak that was snapped in 2018. The line play will go a long way to continuing the more recent success for head coach Kris Miller’s Mountaineers, who are coming off a 4-3 season, 3-2 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three.

“We have a good mix of guys on the offensive and defensive lines,” Miller said. “That’s going to be the strength of our team.”

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Three PIAA: Class 5A Head coach: Kris Miller (sixth season, 15-32) Base offense: Pistol Spread Option Base defense: 4-3 2020 results: 4-3 (3-2 L-L) Key players returning: WR-DB Evan Boley, C-DE James Ellis, TEDE Cole Freeman, QB-WR-DB Joey Gunzenhauser, OG-LB Seth Heinsey, OTDT Deric Hoover, RB-LB Devon Litten, WR-DB Elijah Knowles, WR-DB Jaydin Mabry, C-LB Travis Martin, QB-WR-DB Hunter Mortimer, OT-DT Weston Nolt, OG-DT Cole Sieger, OG-DT Ben Slider, RB-LB Anthony Stidham, RB-LB-DB Andre Weidman.

Also helping in Ephrata’s success is the fact that while there are new players filling in the 15 starting spots vacated by graduating seniors, it won’t be like they’re starting from scratch.

“One thing that I want to emphasize is that even though we’re bringing in some new guys, with our terminology on offense and defense, we’re running the same scheme so the kids have some familiarity,” Miller said. “It’s just getting them the game reps and ready to go.”

And Miller is hoping they are indeed ready to go when Ephrata opens against Muhlenberg. “Our focus right now is we’ve got to find a way to beat Muhlenberg in Week One,” he said. “I think it’s been since 2003 or 2004 that Ephrata started a season 1-0. It just adds a completely different feel to the season if you’re able to get that first win right away.”

About the offense

Leading the way is running back Andre Weidman, who last season rushed for 262 yards and a touchdown, caught 11 passes for 157 yards and two scores, and had 740 all-purpose yards. Weidman earned a Section Three first-team all-star nod as an athlete.

James Ellis, who made a name for himself on defense last year, anchors the offensive line at center. Tackles are Deric Hoover and Weston Nolt; guards are Ben Slider and Cole Sieger.

“Right now, we have a quarterback battle between Hunter Mortimer and Joey Gunzenhauser,” Miller said. “And then we have some skill guys we’re excited about, but we’re young out there. Elijah Knowles is probably our most experienced receiver coming back.”

Gunzenhauser threw for 345 yards and four TDs last year.

About the defense

The front seven will be the anchor on defense, led again by Weidman. The Section Three first-team all-star was a jack-of-all trades last year, playing a hybrid safety/OLB spot. He had 67 tackles, including 5.5 for losses, three picks and three forced fumbles.

Ellis, Nolt, Hoover, Slider and Sieger anchor the line.

The defensive backfield is untested, with Gunzenhauser, Mortimer and Elijah and Jeremiah Knowles as expected starters.

Final word

“It’s a very competitive section,” Miller said of L-L Section Three. “I think right now we’re all chasing (Lampeter-Strasburg). It’s up to us to try to close that gap by the time we play them.”

And as for raising that bar: “The past three or four classes have done that. We had a class being part of the first win, we had a class with five wins, we had a class with 11 wins,” Miller continued. “We’re excited about the progress that we’re making. But we’re not satisfied.

“We want to ... be playing some meaningful games in late October. We want a chance to maybe play for a section title and play for a district playoff berth.”