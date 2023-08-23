It was not all that long ago that Ephrata football was mostly associated with a 52-game losing streak, a stretch that ended in 2018.

Kris Miller was the head coach for the Mountaineers then. Now entering his eighth year at the helm, he has changed the entire perspective of, and for, his team.

Long gone are the thoughts of just ending a dry spell. Now Ephrata is looking to build on the momentum of a 6-4 campaign in 2022 that left the Mounts just shy of the District Three Class 5A playoffs.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Kris Miller (eighth season, 26-41) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-4 • 2022 results: 6-4 (3-3 L-L) • Key players returning: OG-DE MacGyver Balmer, RB-LB Brayden Brown, WR-DB Angel Collazo, WR-DB Nate Conover, OG-LB Brennan Frymoyer, K Evan Honberger, WR-DB-KR Nick Keller, WR-DB-KR Jeremiah Knowles, QB-DB-P Sam McCracken, OT-DE Jackson Nolt, TE-LB Quintin Pfautz, WR-LB Clay Ringler.

“There was a string of classes that never had a winning season, but now we’re having classes that never had a losing season,” Miller said.

About the offense

Sam McCracken is back to run the spread offense. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior quarterback, who has been the starter since midway through his sophomore year, threw for 2,002 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior.

McCracken will have familiar targets, as senior Jeremiah Knowles is back as a third-year starter at receiver. Knowles pulled in a team high 37 catches for 509 yards last fall. Junior Nick Keller is also back after grabbing 13 receptions. Seniors Clay Ringler, Angel Collazo and Ethan Brisner also have experience in the receiving corps.

Junior Brayden Brown had the most rushing yards of any returning player, gaining 235 yards in 2022. Miller said that Brown has the most unique skill set of the Mounts’ backs, but there should still be plenty of opportunities for sophomores Alex Ortiz and Chase Prange to carry the ball.

Junior Landon Pilon will be the center. A pair of returning starters, junior Brennan Frymoyer and senior MacGyver Balmer, will be at guard. Three players, senior Charlie Lydamore, junior Landan Barton, and sophomore Jackson Nolt all will see time at tackle.

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: Red Lion Sept. 1: at Warwick Sept. 8: Lebanon Sept. 15: at Solanco Sept. 22: Daniel Boone Sept. 29: at Garden Spot Oct. 7: at Fleetwood Oct. 13: Twin Valley Oct. 20: at Muhlenberg Oct. 27: Elizabethtown

About the defense

The Mounts will be switching from a 4-3 to a 3-4 this fall, Lydamore and sophomore Cole Boyer taking turns at nose guard while Ortiz and sophomore Daniel Mendoza line up at the ends.

Senior Quintin Pfautz leads the linebacker corps, having recorded 57 stops in just five games last season. Pilon and sophomore Dustin Hoover will join him on the inside, while Brown, senior Drew Thomas and junior Dominic Pugh take the outside.

Knowles led Ephrata with 109 tackles last year, and will be back at safety, joined by McCracken. Keller, Collazo and junior Nate Conover will fill the cornerback positions.

Intangibles

Ephrata has 62 players out for the team, which pleases Miller on several levels. Not only will the Mounts have depth at most positions, but they can have a full JV season and more productive practices to refine their skills.

“It’s good to not be hitting the same guys every practice,” Miller said.

The last word

Having lost four games by a combined 19 points last year, just enough to send Ephrata home after Week 10, the Mounts have enough experience back to be among the potential playoff teams in the district. They can keep the u

pward trend going because the players know what to expect year in, year out.

“Our coaching staff has been the same for seven or eight years now,” Miller said. “That consistency will go a long way.”

Still, on the field success in 2023 will come down to if the skill positions play to their potential and if the linemen on both side of the ball step up into their roles.

“With the skill guys we have back (on offense) we’re excited,” Miller said. “We have the speed to make the defense cover the whole field. … Athletically, our back seven is going to be athletic (on defense). The thing is, up front, can we stop the run? That hurt us in some games last year.”