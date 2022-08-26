RED LION — No one from Ephrata will make excuses, not one. But one play, one call changed what could have been the first win of the 2022 football season into wait till next week.

Not long after the Ephrata band struck up “Thriller,” Quinten Pfaultz took a pass from Sam McCracken to the house, but a penalty negated it. It would have given the Mounts a 27-24 lead.

Instead, it was the heroics of Red Lion senior Garrett Coppersmith, who scored all of the Lions’ points and was the difference-maker in their 24-21 nonleague defeat of the Mounts.

With outstretched hands on the run, Coppersmith made a great catch and rambled 76 yards for the Lions first score. His next was for 31 yards in traffic. He would then hit his field goal right before the half. His last score? An 18-yard reception from Christopher Price. On the night, Coppersmith had 5 catches for 127 yards with 3 TDs.

The Mountaineers did show resiliency when Pfaultz got on the board, a 31-yard score just before the half to make it 14-7. Angel Collazzo made it a three-point game late in the third from 20 yards out, and the Mounts’ big score came from Jeremiah Knowles with an 80-yard sprint, but those were the last points the Mounts could muster.

Turnovers played a huge factor, with Ephrata handing over five.

Play of the game

This one goes to the Red Lion defense. With 1:53 left, Ephrata had one last chance to score and went for it on a fourth-and-2. Coy Schwanger made a great effort, but Ethan Nelson would not be denied, and the Lions ran out the clock.

Quotable

“The kids played their hearts out, and I am proud of the team,” Ephrata coach Kris Miller said. “At the end of the day, you can say what you want, but you can’t turn the ball over. Credit them, they capitalized on our mistakes, but we battled back.”

Up next

It’s a familiar foe next week for Ephrata, cross-border rival Warwick, which lost 42-27 to Cocalico on Friday night. Although the Warriors took home a 42-10 win over the Mounts in 2021. It’s the home opener for the Mountaineers. Ephrata is looking to snap a 15-game losing streak against the Warriors.