Myerstown – They are the unsung heroes of every football game, their jerseys are the dirtiest, and the men in the trenches wouldn’t have it any other way.

In Ephrata's 28-7 non-league win over ELCO, it was those Mountaineers who played both ways that were the difference-makers: Frank Riggs, Deric Hoover, Cole Seiger, James Ellis, Marquis Greer, and Cole Freeman.

Especially Hoover.

After watching Elco QB Cole Thomas go into the shotgun with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, Hoover promptly intercepted a Thomas throw and went the other way for a pick-six.

“From what I could tell, it was a screen. I got through and read his eyes,” Hoover said. “That was probably the peak of my high school career. It was amazing. Respect for all lineman out there. Just keep doing what you do.”

Hoover's score pushed the Ephrata lead to 20-7. A few minutes later, Andre Weidman (23 carries, 137 rushing yards) plowed through for a 20-yard score for the final points of the night.

“We talked all year that we have to finish this,” Ephrata coach Kris Miller said. This is one of those games we wanted to win badly. It's a huge program win. It’s a huge win after what we did last week against Warwick and the number of kids we lost last week."

After being pinned deep by a 53 yard Chad Jones punt, ELCO did show resilience in the second quarter when they went 87-yards on a drive that took up most of the second-quarter clock. Cole Thomas found tight end, Aiden Fritsch, for his first touchdown of the year from 19-yards out with just under a minute until half.

But Anthony Stidham’s first score of the year with 7:50 left in the third took away momentum, before Hoover’s big play.

For the Raiders, Zach Williams was a workhorse, with 24 carries for 123 yards.

Player of the game: Aiden Fritsch put forth a tremendous effort for Elco on both sides of the ball with a touchdown and saving one on defense. Sam McCracken, in his first start, made two incredible throws for scores. But this one goes hands down to Hoover. His interception for a score, his second of the year on defense, cemented the win for the Mounts (3-1).

Up next: Both teams have home contests next weekend. The Mounts take on Columbia, while Elco hosts upstart Donegal in Myerstown.