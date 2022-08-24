Berks Catholic football fans and opponents last year got a glimpse at the kind of dynamic player Jay Jay Jordan is.

This season, as the Saints move in to the Lancaster-Lebanon League, more people will get an opportunity to see the senior halfback/cornerback who can score from anywhere on the field. And Jordan likely will get more chances to show the explosiveness that helped him score 20 touchdowns last season, including five of more than 50 yards.

“I’m down for any challenge,” said Jordan, who also stars in basketball and track and field at Berks Catholic. “That’s how it’s always been. Any challenge, I’m up for it.”

Jordan will move into the spotlight after sharing the starring role last season with Christian Cacchione, who rushed for 1,137 yards and scored 19 touchdowns to help the Saints to a 7-5 record and a berth in the District 3 Class 4 playoffs.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Rick Keeley (37th season, 270-148-3; school was Holy Name prior to merger) • Base offense: Wing-T • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2021 results: 7-5 (3-2 Berks) • Key players returning: RB Marvin Armistead, C Ty Barreto, DT-OT Jacob Collazo, WR-DB Jaxon Geddio, OG Jackson Haas, RB-DB JayJay Jordan, OG Owen Reber.

Jordan put up some pretty big numbers of his own last year. He rushed 94 times for 800 yards and caught 12 passes for 305 yards. Jordan also had two interception returns for touchdowns, one for 55 yards, the other for 62 yards.

“He certainly is going to get a lot of attention,” Berks Catholic coach Rick Keeley said. “He just enjoys competing.”

About the offense

Jordan will pick up some of the offensive load that Cacchione carried last season. But the Saints certainly won’t be one dimensional.

Marvin Armistead, another running back with speed, is expected to step up and help Berks Catholic stretch out opposing defenses.

“We’re going to be a threat on the edges again this year,” Keeley said.

Junior William Hess looks to take over at quarterback for the graduated Mitchell Gatz. Hess threw just three passes last year.

More importantly, Keeley said Hess understands the Saints' Wing-T offense, which relies heavily on carrying out fakes in the running game.

“William has good control of the offense,” Keeley said. “He’s been running it a long time.”

About the defense

Former Muhlenberg head coach and Exeter defensive coordinator Pat Sisk has joined the coaching staff to become the Saints’ defensive coordinator.

Berks Catholic will look to improve on a defense that allowed just over 25 points per game last season against a challenging schedule.

Jordan figures big in the Berks Catholic defense with his ability to create turnovers and make big plays.

Intangibles

Berks Catholic is thrilled to join the eight-team Section Four of the L-L League to take on a schedule with schools of similar sizes. Last season the Saints scrambled to find nonleague opponents and ended up playing Central Dauphin and Malvern Prep.

“I’m excited about the new league,” Keeley said. “A lot of the teams in our league were in the playoffs last year. There’s going to be a lot of good competition.”

Berks Catholic will renew its rivalry with Wyomissing, nicknamed the Backyard Brawl, while striking up new challenges against Donegal, Lampeter-Strasburg, Elco and Octorara.

Final word

“We really don’t have that Division I guy that everybody’s coming to talk to,” Keeley said. “But I don’t know if we have a weak spot. I really enjoy coaching teams where you’re not relying on one guy, but you’re relying on the whole team coming together.”