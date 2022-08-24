Elco has been a low-key Lancaster-Lebanon League football success story during a decade under coach Bob Miller, culminating in 2020’s Section Three title and subsequent run to the District Three Class 4A final.

The Raiders have done it despite generally low roster numbers, with terrific two-way individual players like Braden Bohannon, a 2020 grad who’s now the starting QB at Lebanon Valley College, and 2021’s Luke Williams, now playing LB at Bloomsburg.

There may not be a guy like that in the current group, but the numbers are better. Only four seniors who were four-year players graduated in June, and the roster had 54 names on it as of early August.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Bob Miller (11th season, 52-47) • Base offense: Veer • Base defense: 4-4 • 2021 results: 4-6 (3-2 L-L) • Key players returning: OG-DT Colin Daub, TE-LB Aidon Fritsch, OT-DE Jaron Garcia, K Landon Gettle, TE-LB Elliot Kreider, OT-DE Ricardo Lebron-Muniz, WR Sara Miller, WR-DB Aiden Stickler, QB-DB Dom Thornton, RB-LB Jake Williams.

“It seems like we continue to have some pieces fall into place,’’ Miller said. “We’re not losing massive classes and talent and kids. That’s really what you’re looking for.’’

About the offense

Elco runs a Veer, a bit of a modern anomaly which could give the Raiders’ many new opponents this year, in Section Four of the revamped L-L League, a preparation challenge.

The QB is as important in the Veer as in a pro-style offense, although in a much different way.

The new guy for the job is senior Dom Thornton, who started on defense last season.

“He can run the Veer, but one thing about Dom is he throws the ball way better — more accurately, with more confidence — than some of the kids we’ve had,’’ Miller said. "We’re going to be able to open things up a little with him, but also continue to stick with the system.’’

If there is a returner with star potential it’s RB Jake Williams, Luke’s brother, who missed almost all of last season with an injury. When healthy, he’s a big-play guy on offense and as a kick returner.

Elco welcomes back a solid corps of linemen: OG Colin Daub, TE Aidon Fritsch, OT Jaron Garcia, TE Elliot Kreider andO T Ricardo Lebron-Muniz.

If the Raiders do throw it successfully, look for Williams, Fritsch and WR Aiden Stickler to be the targets. Also lining up at WR — Sara Miller, the coach’s daughter.

About the defense

The Raiders run a 4-4, which means the linebackers are at the center of everything. Again, look for Williams, as an inside 'backer, to try to become a smaller version of his brother. Kreider, Fritsch and Mitchell Frederick should also be ready for their close-ups.

Daub, Garcia and Lebron-Muniz anchor the middle.

The QB usually plays defense in this program — Bohannon was at least as good a safety as a QB — and Thornton will patrol the back end of the D, along with Stickler.

The schedule

The combined and realigned L-L League places Elco in monstrous Section Four, with Lampeter-Strasburg, Berks Catholic, Wyomissing, et al.

The nonleague slate, West York in Week One, followed by trips to Annville-Cleona and Columbia, seems a bit more workable.

Elco will become the latest L-L League school to christen a new turf playing surface for the West York game.