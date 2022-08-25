After Hamburg sizzled to its first District Three playoff victory in program history in 2021, expectations for the 2022 football season suddenly began to wane.

The graduation of standout running back Diohnny Ruiz and the resignation of head coach Jeff Chillot left the Hawks in a pickle, despite a team eager to build upon the district milestone.

Enter new coach Matt Hoffert, a Hamburg graduate whose coaching resume includes stops at Kutztown, Allentown Central Catholic and Chestnut Hill College.

“(Hamburg) had a great year last year,” Hoffert said. “At the same time I always tell people the most important thing is the next thing we do. I can’t look at the past, especially being in a new league, so the only thing we can do week in and week out is be prepared.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Matt Hoffert (first season) • Base offense: Spread, Zone Read • Base defense: 4-2-5 • 2021 results: 7-4 (2-3 Berks) • Key players returning: WR Alex Bentz, OG Carson Brown, OT Christian Brown, WR Cohen Correll, RB Parker Folk, C Bryce Kamp, RB-LB Pierce Mason, WR-DB Kevin McFarland, QB Xander Menapace, WR Leland Moore, DL Ronnie Parra, LB Aiden Readinger, RB-DB Derek Ruiz, TE Mason Semmel, OT-DE Charles Sheppard, LB Tyler Shuey, OG-DT Evan Snyder, DB Ty Werley, LB Bradley Zettlemoyer.

An offensive coordinator by trade, Hoffert promptly transitioned Hamburg away from the run-heavy Wing-T in favor of the spread/option, granting quarterback Xander Menapace and primary receiver Kevin McFarland their time to shine.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve experienced a new head coach,” McFarland said. “We’ve had three in the last three years; it’s nothing new to us. Football is football, we’re just going to go out and play every week. I really like the new coaching staff and I’m really confident with what we can do.”

About the offense

The spread option gives Menapace, a dual-threat quarterback receiving some Ivy League interest, the chance to put his football acumen to the test.

“It’s going to take a lot more preparation,” Menapace said of learning a new system. “I think this offseason I’ve done a good job with offensive coordinator Tyler Hartranft, working hard and making it so it’s second nature.”

Joining McFarland at receiver are Alex Bentz, Leland Moore, and Cohen Correll, with tight end Mason Semmel able to make an impact, as well.

“As a receiver, I’m really excited that we switched,” McFarland said. “I feel like it’s going to put us in a lot of good situations and give us a new look. I think we’re going to surprise some teams because they haven’t seen all our options.”

Parker Folk, a junior, and Aidan Readinger, a sophomore, are in line to succeed Ruiz and Tristan Baer in the Hawks’ backfield.

Key to their success will be an experienced offensive line led by senior tackle Charles Sheppard, senior guard Evan Snyder, and junior center Bryce Kamp.

About the defense

The Hawks will set up in a 4-2-5 base defense chock full of seniors and returning starters.

Sheppard, Snyder, and Ronny Parra work the trenches with Bradley Zettlemoyer patrolling the linebacker corps alongside sophomores Readinger and Tyler Shuey.

McFarland and Derek Ruiz are reliable performers in the secondary with sophomore Ty Werley toting some experience at safety.

Last word

After squandering a pair of potential victories last season, the players took it upon themselves to emphasize better conditioning and mental focus during the offseason.

“That’s something that we focused on a lot this summer,” McFarland said. “Even days we didn’t have practice, we met together just as a team. This year, when it gets to the fourth quarter, we’re going to be the team that’s prepared.”