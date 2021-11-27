Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - District 3 4A football championship

Lampeter-Strasburg's Nick Del Grande (56) and Berkeley Wagner (9) stop Bishop McDevitt's Marquese Williams (26) after a run during first-half action of the District 3 Class 4A football championship game in Rocco Ortenzio Stadium on the campus of Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

Bishop McDevitt 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 0 … and that’s a wrap for L-L League football 2021 — the 50th season in league history. This is the 110th and final 3 daily facts post for the season. And what a season it was. Wilson won the outright Section 1 title; Cocalico, Manheim Central and Warwick shared the Section 2 title; L-S won the outright Section 3 title; and Columbia zoomed to the Section 4 title. There were a slew of outstanding individual efforts across the board. L-S and Wilson went to D3 championship games. This was also the last season of L-L League football as we know it — at least for the time being, with the 13 Berks League squads coming on board as associate members next fall for at least a pair of 2-year schedule cycles. Ready? Some final thoughts before packing away the L-L League football items neatly into the drawer until next summer:

1. The gale-force winds and the bone-cold conditions certainly didn’t help, but as far as Friday’s Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt D3-4A finale in Harrisburg went, both defenses were as-advertised. In the end, it was the Crusaders’ D that came up with its sixth shutout victory this season, as McD eked out a hard-fought 7-0 win for the program’s 15th D3 championship. That’s second-most behind Manheim Central; the Barons have 18 gold trophies in their case. McD beat L-S for the second time in a D3 finale, and snapped the Pioneers’ two-year run of 4A titles — and L-S’s 8-game D3 winning streak in the process. The difference: McD forced three turnovers, twice denying the Pioneers deep in Crusaders’ territory. D-tackle Riley Robell was McD’s defensive hero; he recovered a fumble with four minutes to go in the first half with L-S knocking on the door at the Crusaders’ 12. Later, Robell scooped up a fumble with 3:40 left in the game when the Pioneers had first and goal at McD’s 10. Robell also had a pair of key sacks: With 24 ticks to go in the first half, securing a 0-0 tie at the break, and then on second down with time running out and L-S attempting its last-gasp drive. LB Ryan Russo’s sack on third and long pretty much iced it for McD, which ended the Pioneers’ season for the fifth time.

2. Another amazing ride for L-S, which finished up 11-2 overall, including an 11-game winning streak heading into Friday, and the Pioneers’ second straight outright L-L League Section 3 championship. L-S was in a D3 finale for the third year in a row and fifth time overall, and the Pioneers’ defense — air-tight this fall — held McD’s high-octane offense relatively in check on a cold, blustery night in the state's capital. The Crusaders’ lone score — Marquese Williams’ 30-yard TD bolt with 1:05 to go in the third quarter — came via a short-field opportunity for McD, which had multiple short-field possessions, and the Crusaders won the turnover battle. L-S had a key takeaway of its own; Drexton Frank picked off a pass in the end zone in the first quarter for the Pioneers’ 30th takeaway this season. Alas, L-S lost three fumbles and suffered its first shutout setback since the Pioneers were whitewashed in back-to-back weeks way back in (gulp) 2008: 31-0 vs. Garden Spot on Sept. 12, 2008, and 17-0 vs. Penn Manor on Sept. 5, 2008.

3. When L-L League football reconvenes for the 2022 season, it will be a whole new world. The addition of the 13 Berks League teams in August will mean a 37-team power conference, with five sections and all new schedules and matchups. Some rivalries, sadly, will go away. But a bunch of new rivalries will be hatched. And that Section 4 race … wow, buckle up. Thanks for the memories, 2021. It was nice to see things return pretty much to normalcy, with 10 regular-season games and full postseason brackets. Stay tuned for the section-by-section all-star lists and the players and coaches of the year; those will be released Nov. 30.

FYI: 1-1 with the Week 14 picks. Had McD. Also had Governor Mifflin over Exeter, but the Eagles sprung the upset, knocking out the state’s top-ranked team 31-28 in the D3-5A title game. Finished this season 127-31 overall with the picks. Thanks for following along.

