Bishop McDevitt 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 0 … and that’s a wrap for L-L League football 2021 — the 50th season in league history. This is the 110th and final 3 daily facts post for the season. And what a season it was. Wilson won the outright Section 1 title; Cocalico, Manheim Central and Warwick shared the Section 2 title; L-S won the outright Section 3 title; and Columbia zoomed to the Section 4 title. There were a slew of outstanding individual efforts across the board. L-S and Wilson went to D3 championship games. This was also the last season of L-L League football as we know it — at least for the time being, with the 13 Berks League squads coming on board as associate members next fall for at least a pair of 2-year schedule cycles. Ready? Some final thoughts before packing away the L-L League football items neatly into the drawer until next summer:

1. The gale-force winds and the bone-cold conditions certainly didn’t help, but as far as Friday’s Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt D3-4A finale in Harrisburg went, both defenses were as-advertised. In the end, it was the Crusaders’ D that came up with its sixth shutout victory this season, as McD eked out a hard-fought 7-0 win for the program’s 15th D3 championship. That’s second-most behind Manheim Central; the Barons have 18 gold trophies in their case. McD beat L-S for the second time in a D3 finale, and snapped the Pioneers’ two-year run of 4A titles — and L-S’s 8-game D3 winning streak in the process. The difference: McD forced three turnovers, twice denying the Pioneers deep in Crusaders’ territory. D-tackle Riley Robell was McD’s defensive hero; he recovered a fumble with four minutes to go in the first half with L-S knocking on the door at the Crusaders’ 12. Later, Robell scooped up a fumble with 3:40 left in the game when the Pioneers had first and goal at McD’s 10. Robell also had a pair of key sacks: With 24 ticks to go in the first half, securing a 0-0 tie at the break, and then on second down with time running out and L-S attempting its last-gasp drive. LB Ryan Russo’s sack on third and long pretty much iced it for McD, which ended the Pioneers’ season for the fifth time.

2. Another amazing ride for L-S, which finished up 11-2 overall, including an 11-game winning streak heading into Friday, and the Pioneers’ second straight outright L-L League Section 3 championship. L-S was in a D3 finale for the third year in a row and fifth time overall, and the Pioneers’ defense — air-tight this fall — held McD’s high-octane offense relatively in check on a cold, blustery night in the state's capital. The Crusaders’ lone score — Marquese Williams’ 30-yard TD bolt with 1:05 to go in the third quarter — came via a short-field opportunity for McD, which had multiple short-field possessions, and the Crusaders won the turnover battle. L-S had a key takeaway of its own; Drexton Frank picked off a pass in the end zone in the first quarter for the Pioneers’ 30th takeaway this season. Alas, L-S lost three fumbles and suffered its first shutout setback since the Pioneers were whitewashed in back-to-back weeks way back in (gulp) 2008: 31-0 vs. Garden Spot on Sept. 12, 2008, and 17-0 vs. Penn Manor on Sept. 5, 2008.

3. When L-L League football reconvenes for the 2022 season, it will be a whole new world. The addition of the 13 Berks League teams in August will mean a 37-team power conference, with five sections and all new schedules and matchups. Some rivalries, sadly, will go away. But a bunch of new rivalries will be hatched. And that Section 4 race … wow, buckle up. Thanks for the memories, 2021. It was nice to see things return pretty much to normalcy, with 10 regular-season games and full postseason brackets. Stay tuned for the section-by-section all-star lists and the players and coaches of the year; those will be released Nov. 30.

FYI: 1-1 with the Week 14 picks. Had McD. Also had Governor Mifflin over Exeter, but the Eagles sprung the upset, knocking out the state’s top-ranked team 31-28 in the D3-5A title game. Finished this season 127-31 overall with the picks. Thanks for following along.

