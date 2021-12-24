After two stints, 21 years, 80-plus victories, a couple of section championships and a trip to the district title game, Gerad Novak is calling it a career as Conestoga Valley’s football coach.

The longtime Buckskins’ skipper and teacher in the district stepped down from his pigskin post this past week, saying he and his wife Gina, another former CV coach and educator, are ready to travel and enjoy life as retirees.

“I got into coaching because of what sports did for me,” Novak said in a release. “I coached because of the coaches that inspired me, as several of my best friends are guys I’ve coached with and against during my coaching career. I got involved in coaching because teams sports were — without a doubt — the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”

In all, Novak spent 39 years in CV’s football program. As the team’s head coach — from 1995 through 2008 and again from 2014 through this past season — the Bucks went 85-97 under his watch, with Section 2 championships in 1997 and 2006, and a trip to the District Three Class 3A title game in 2000.

One of his most memorable coaching performances was in 2020, when Novak guided CV through a coronavirus shutdown and to five victories in a row to finish out the season for a six-win campaign and a second-place finish in the always rugged Section 2 race.

Novak took CV to the district playoffs three times, and he piloted the Bucks to four runner-up finishes in section races during his tenure.

“I have nothing but positive memories from the past 39 years coaching football in the L-L League and my time at Conestoga Valley,” Novak said in a release. “It’s been a fantastic journey, and I thank everyone who played a part in making my dreams come true. I’ve appreciated the support from the community, parents, administration, staff members, coaches, colleagues and players. I’m incredibly thankful for the advice, mentorship and support I’ve received from everyone I’ve worked with during my coaching career.”

One L-L League football coaching vacancy was filled earlier this week when Mike Choi signed on for his second stint as Pequea Valley’s skipper.

