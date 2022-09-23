ELVERSON — Logan Lentz ran for four touchdowns and Josh Rudy threw for more than 300 yards Friday night as Elizabethtown outlasted Twin Valley 47-42 in a wild Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football game at Twin Valley Stadium.

The Raiders (1-1 L-L, 3-2 overall) led three different times, the last at 28-25 midway through the third quarter, but couldn’t stop the league’s top-rated offense.

The Bears (1-0, 5-0) converted once on fourth-and-5 from their own 19 and later went 98 yards for a TD and a 40-28 lead with 6:54 left after stopping the Raiders on downs at the 2.

Lentz ran for 126 yards and scored on runs of 1, 16, 5 and 2.

Twin Valley quarterback Evan Myers scored on runs of 19, 2 and 10 yards.

Rudy completed 13-of-19 passes for 308 yards, fueling an offense that went over 500 total yards.

The Raiders had all the momentum early, after Nick Harris picked off a pass to end the Bears’ first possession and quarterback Evan Myers ran 19 yards to cap a 68-yard scoring drive for a 7-0 lead.

The Raiders stopped the high-powered Elizabethtown offense on three plays on its second possession, forcing a punt. The Bears got the ball right back when the punt skipped off the leg of sophomore Evan Johnson for a fumble, setting them up at the Twin Valley 45.

Rudy’s long throw down the middle, to a diving Brady Breault, gave the Bears a first down at the 2. Rudy finished the drive with a sneak to cut Twin Valley’s lead to 7-6.

The Raiders were crisp on their second possession, with Jaydon Goebel powering his way for three first-down runs and Johnson finishing it with an 11-yard TD for a 14-6 lead on the final play of the first quarter.

Rudy’s big arm, and a 59-yard completion to Braden Cummings, set up the first of two Logan Lentz scoring runs in the first half, cutting the Raiders’ lead to 14-12.

The Bears took the lead and took most of the final eight minutes of the first half off the clock with an 84-yard scoring drive. Rudy kept the drive alive, avoiding a fourth-down sack with a 14-yard scramble for a first down at the Twin Valley 38. Four plays later Lentz scored on a misdirection run to give Elizabethtown its first lead at 18-14.

The Bears failed on each of their three first-half conversion attempts, with two missed kicks and an incomplete pass.

Elizabethtown entered the game averaging 42 points and a league-leading 506 total yards per game, with five touchdowns or more in every game.

Rudy, a three-year starter, completed 75% of his passes for a league-leading 1,088 yards and 11 TDs, with no INTs, in the first four games. His second throw Friday was intercepted.

Cummings averaged 26.5 yards on his 23 receptions, with 10 TD receptions, through the first four games.