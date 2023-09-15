L-L Football Media Day
From left, Elizabethtown's Zach Steffe, Ian Brosey, Rylee Stone and Jacob Engle during Section 3 of the L-L Football Media Day session at the LNP|LancasterOnline offices in Lancaster on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

RED LION — A tough football season continues to get worse for Elizabethtown.

The Bears went on the road Friday night looking for their first win of the season. Instead, they were met with a strong Red Lion team that handed them their third shutout loss of the year, 39-0.

Red Lion zoomed right down the field with chunk plays on the opening drive of the nonleague game; Ladainian Strausbaugh had carries of 17 and 12 yards, split by a 22-yard screen pass to Damian Cedrone. Strausbaugh had a short touchdown wiped out by an unnecessary roughness penalty, but Christopher Price would find a wide-open Elijah Morales for an 18-yard score one play later.

Hayden Haver began Elizabethtown's first series with a 22-yard run, and the Bears were able to pick up another first down ahead of a fourth-down try at midfield thanks to an offsides penalty on the Lions. They stalled out afterward, however, leading to a punt. Red Lion went three and out after a botched snap on the first snap; a Price punt was initially ruled a muff by Elizabethtown before the officials corrected it to a touch by a Lions player.

Some short runs early in the second period from Haver and Brady Moran moved the ball slightly for the Bears, but a false start upended the drive. A rugby punt from Ian Brosey was downed at the Red Lion 1 by the coverage unit before an illegal formation penalty resulted in a rekick.

On a third-and-short, the Lions converted with another wide-open throw to Morales, this time for 50 yards. Strausbaugh scored from 2 yards out a couple of plays later to make it 14-0.

Elizabethtown came out in a Wildcat formation during the next series with Saequan Shakespeare taking the snaps. It helped set up a third-and-long trick play where regular quarterback Trent Kauffman found Alexis Cintron for 27 yards. However, on another third-and-long, a Kauffman pass to Kyle Capello was bobbled, and Mason Hollingshead came up with the interception for the Lions.

The Bears hurt themselves with another penalty after a roughing the passer flag extended what would've been a three-and-out series for Red Lion. Price briefly left the game with a shoulder injury after the play, but he returned quickly to convert a true third down to Dakari Dennis before hooking up with Cedrone on a 9-yard TD in the final minute of the first half.

Kauffman converted a nice third-and-long pass to Brosey for 17 yards on the first drive of the third quarter, but more penalties derailed things for Elizabethtown, leading to a punt. Red Lion proceeded to use some trickery of its own, in the form of a backward pass to Cedrone, who then hit Jayden Zielinski all alone for a 56-yard TD, though the Bears were able to block the extra point.

Avery Kopcha pulled down a 32-yard pass from Kauffman during Elizabethtown's following series to put them in Lions territory, but Moran was stuffed for a big loss shortly afterward and they punted again. After a Red Lion three-and-out, the Bears began the fourth with a fourth-and-1 attempt, where Haver was stopped short of the markers for a turnover on downs.

Price picked up a first with a third-down throw to Cedrone before firing a 32-yard pass to Morales. Zielinski scored on a 15-yard screen from there, with a failed two-point conversion. Jackson Harris then forced a fumble on a Kauffman keeper that was recovered by Raymond Barlow.

Hollingshead took over at QB with the Red Lion backups. He ran for 30 yards on an option to set up an 8-yard score from Jeremiah Morales to force the mercy rule. Drew Manuel capped the win for the Lions by picking off Kauffman on Elizabethtown's final drive.

Price finished 17-for-22 and 212 yards through the air. Cedrone (7 catches, 61 yards, TD), Jayden Zielinski (5 catches, 78 yards, 2 TDs) and Elijah Morales (3 catches, 104 yards, TD) were his main targets. Strausbaugh chipped in on the ground with 45 yards and a TD on 7 carries.

Moran was a bright spot for the Bears (0-4), who will open Lancaster-Lebanon League section play at home vs. Twin Valley next Friday, with 60 yards on 12 carries. Elizabethtown finished with 11 flags on the night.

