The scoring numbers may not have been to Elizabethtown’s usual standards Friday night, but the Bears were able to remain unbeaten all the same. They topped Red Lion 34-17 at home to improve to 4-0 on the football season.

The two teams combined for 27 plays and a whopping 145 yards on their first possessions of the nonleague game. On their 12-play drive, the Lions leaned on running back Ladainian Strausbaugh, who had nine carries in total for 41 yards. Quarterback Christopher Price would find big tight end Ethan Bogdany for an 8-yard touchdown to break the ice from there.

Elizabethtown came back with a 15-play series in response, converting a couple of third downs and a fourth down along the way, plus a 27-yard throw from Josh Rudy to Braden Cummings. Logan Lentz finished things off with a 5-yard rumble into the end zone late in the first quarter.

A 10-play drive stalled in Bears territory for Red Lion, with kicker Garrett Coppersmith (who converted a 51-yard field goal two games ago) going wide right on a 49-yard attempt. A 51-yard bomb to Brady Breault from Rudy set Elizabethtown up on the Lions’ side of the field, but they too faltered and turned the ball over on downs.

After a three-and-out, it took just three snaps for Rudy to hook up with Cummings for a 79-yard TD, though Caleb Fuge’s PAT was blocked. The Lions put together another lengthy drive to end the half, picking up a 28-yard field goal from Coppersmith to cut the score to 13-10.

The Bears opened the second half with another TD after Rudy snuck in on fourth-and-inches from the Red Lion 1; he found Breault for completions of 17 and 40 on the drive. Elizabethtown tried a two-pointer that was completed to offensive lineman Bradley Candy, but the refs waved it off after ruling he never checked in as an eligible receiver.

Red Lion came back with a quick scoring drive, ending with a 25-yard TD to Coppersmith from Price. Up 19-17, Rudy found Breault for 21 yards, and Lentz did the rest, carrying 52 yards on five carries for the rest of the series before scoring from 8 yards out. Rudy scrambled for a two-pointer afterward.

An Elizabethtown pass interference and some quick passes got the Lions down to the Bears' 17, but they lost 14 yards on a fumble out of bounds. Coppersmith was short on a subsequent 48-yard field goal attempt.

Following a Bears turnover on downs at midfield, Red Lion went for it on fourth-and-5 midway through the fourth quarter, but a tipped pass went to Drew Hitz for an interception; he ran it back to the end zone, though the TD was wiped out by a penalty on the return. Lentz scored his third TD of the night from 2 yards out a few minutes later.

Rudy finished with 292 yards on 10-for-16 passing with the TD to Cummings (3 catches, 125 yards); the QB also ran for a TD. Breault led the team in receiving with 163 yards on 6 catches. Lentz had another huge night with 125 yards on 27 carries.

Elizabethtown will travel to Twin Valley next week to start their Section Three slate.