And just like that — oh, snap — the Lancaster-Lebanon League Week 7 football games are suddenly on tap.

That means the section races are taking shape, the District 3 power-point chases are gaining serious momentum, and the weather is crisp, with fall-like temperatures filling the air.

But enough of the rain, already.

There are 19 games on the Week 7 schedule, including a battle of unbeatens squaring off in a Section 3 first-place showdown, as Elizabethtown and Solanco are set to tangle in Quarryville. And the Section 1 race will get a facelift when co-leaders Hempfield and Wilson collide in West Lawn.

Here’s previewing all of the action, with 18 games on Friday starting at 7 p.m. — unless noted — plus an intriguing game on Saturday’s slate.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Hempfield (3-0 league, 5-1 overall) at Wilson (2-0, 5-1): The Black Knights and the Bulldogs — oh my — share the section lead in the loss column, and the winner here takes over sole possession of the top spot. Wilson won 28-21 last year in Landisville on the way to its league-best 29th section title, and the Bulldogs lead the series 38-10, with 16 wins in a row. Hempfield’s last victory: 56-28 back in 2005. That’s the year before Doug Dahms took over as the Bulldogs’ skipper. Remember that night when Manheim Township’s Anthony Ivey had a league-record 292-yard receiving effort and the Blue Streaks socked Wilson 30-14 in West Lawn? That was Sept. 27, 2019, and the Bulldogs haven’t lost a Section 1 game since; they’re 16-0 in league play since that night, heading into Friday’s tilt vs. Hempfield. … Key stat: Hempfield RB Grant Hoover rushed for 182 yards in last week’s win over Penn Manor, and he leads all Section 1 backs with 619 rushing yards (7.0 avg., 4 TD). Wilson’s D is allowing 211.7 yards a game, second-best among Section 1 teams, and the Bulldogs have yielded 759 rushing yards, second-fewest among Section 1 outfits. Run-stuffer kind of a night in West Lawn on tap. … Key kid: Wilson’s Cam Jones returned a punt 56 yards for a TD last week vs. Governor Mifflin — the fourth time he’s pulled off that feat already this season, giving him 11 special teams TD returns in his prep career; yeah, wow — and he’s rushed for 466 yards, No. 2 in the section behind Hoover, with 12 TD bolts and 8.6 yards per carry. O-line play and block-shedding prowess will be paramount in this first-place showdown. … And this: A big game in the D3-6A power-point race, as Hempfield, which is riding a 3-game winning streak, is at No. 2 and Wilson, which is on a 5-game winning tear, is at No. 5 heading into Friday’s tilt. … Fun fact: Both teams are coming off trophy-game wins; Hempfield KO’d Penn Manor for the Battle of 462 trophy — one week after beating Manheim Township for the Joseph F. Kurjiaka trophy — and Wilson took care of Governor Mifflin last Saturday to recapture the Gurski-Linn trophy. … FYI: That leaves two more trophy games on the 2022 L-L League slate: Schuylkill Valley at Hamburg in the Frost Bowl in Week 8, and Cedar Crest at Lebanon in the Cedar Bowl in Week 10. Circle those.

Manheim Township (1-1, 4-2) at Cedar Crest (1-2, 3-3): The Blue Streaks need a win here to remain within shouting distance of the lead pack, and Township has completely dominated this series, dating back to the start of the century. There was one close call recently; the Streaks escaped the Falcons 16-10 in OT in 2018. Cedar Crest snapped a 3-game slide last week with a shutout win over Reading behind backup QB Jackson Custer; Township had three backs — Declan Clancy (200 yards, 3 TD), Jack Pfitzmaier (113 yards, 1 TD) and Shymere Covington (112 yards, 1 TD) — rush for 100-plus yards in its win over McCaskey. … Key stat: Township is allowing just 185.7 yards a game, third-best in the league, and the Streaks have given up 446 rushing yards, fewest in the league. They also defended the pass well last week vs. McCaskey; DB Antonio Vazquez had two picks. … Key kid: Township’s Clancy had a night in last week’s 55-6 triumph over McCaskey; he rushed for 200 yards, scored three touchdowns, caught a pair of passes out of the backfield and made a pair of tackles in the Streaks’ win, which kept them in the D3 playoff discussion; they’ll head into this clash at No. 6 in the 6A power ratings. … And this: As mentioned, Custer was really good in relief of Jay Huber last week, throwing for 137 yards with three TD passes plus a TD keeper. We’ll see if Huber gets back under center vs. the Streaks, whose QB, Hayden Johnson, leads the league in completions (131) and pass attempts (180).

McCaskey (0-2, 1-5) at Reading (0-3, 2-4): The Red Tornado and the Red Knights will knock heads for the 100th time — that’s a pretty cool number — and Reading leads the series 48-46-5. McCaskey won a nonleague battle at Reading last year, snapping a 26-game losing streak, but Reading is 5-3 in their last eight meetings, dating back to 2012. They’ll collide here for the first time as section foes since 2009, and the winner finally gets some momentum going in the section race. … Key stat: Reading has allowed 414 passing yards, third-fewest in the league. We’ll see which QB the Knights will be defending Friday; vet Matthew Remash and Jalen Cintron both took snaps last week vs. Manheim Township, and Cintron had a TD toss. … Key kid: Reading WR Ruben Rodriguez (22 catches for 314 yards, 4 TD; he's also a basketball standout) has been tough to mark on the flanks. It should be a busy night for McCaskey DB Michi Winters (25 tackles, 1 INT) in the secondary.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central (2-0, 6-0) at Lebanon (0-3, 0-6): The Barons are sizzling, with a scorching-hot, stat-sheet-popping offense, and a defense that pitched a shutout in last week’s 70-0 romp over Muhlenberg. Lebanon, which will take on Central for the first time since 2015, is out to snap a maddening 17-game losing skid, but must tame the top-ranked team in the D3-4A power ratings to do so. This is Central's first road game since a Week 1 trip to West Chester East; the Barons just wrapped up a 5-game home-stand. And they certainly took advantage of it. … Key stat: Central is gouging out 427.2 yards a game, No. 2 in the league, and the Barons are one of only three teams in the league with 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,388) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,175). They have steamrolled to a 6-0 getaway. … Key kids: In its last three games, Central has pitched a pair of shutouts and outscored the opposition by a whopping 166-13. During that piping-hot clip, QB Zac Hahn is 26-for-35 (74 percent) for 577 yards with 11 TD tosses against no picks, and RB Brycen Armold has 37 carries for 486 yards (13.1 yards per pop) with eight TD bolts. Hahn has a league-best 17 TD throws. Lebanon’s D, which is allowing 336.8 yards a game, fifth from the bottom in the league, will get a workout here. … And this: Central has scored 301 points, most in the league. Don’t look now, but the Barons are whole-heartedly back to doing Barons’ things. … FYI: Central is 6-0 for the second straight season, and the Barons are angling for their first 7-0 start since they were 14-0 in 2018 — before falling to Penn Hills in the memorable PIAA-5A state championship game.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

Muhlenberg (1-2, 2-4) at Exeter (3-0, 6-0): A tall task for the Muhls, who were minus 600-yard rusher Giovanni Cavanna last week against Manheim Central, and now they get a rampaging Eagles squad that has motored to a perfect start. Muhlenberg leads the series 27-19-1 over the years; Exeter won 77-7 last fall on the way to winning D3-5A gold. … Key stat: Exeter is giving up 199.8 yards a game, third-best in the league, and the Eagles have yielded just 56 points, second-fewest in the league. They are 6-0 for the first time since an 11-0 getaway in 2015. … Key kid: What an efficient effort last week by Exeter QB Mason Rotelli in the Eagles’ 47-7 triumph over Warwick. Check the numbers: 9-for-9 passing for 135 yards with three TD tosses, plus a 76-yard TD keeper. Rotelli, who has 13 TD strikes against just one pick, is the top-rated passer in the league. He’ll keep Muhlenberg’s D guessing. ... FYI: Exeter at Manheim Central in Week 10. In case you were wondering.

Governor Mifflin (1-1, 2-4) at Conestoga Valley (1-1, 3-3): The Mustangs and the Buckskins will get together for the first time since 2015, and Mifflin leads the series 5-4, including a 35-20 win over CV in the 2006 D3-4A quarterfinals. The winner here remains with the lead pack for another week in the section chase. … Key stat: CV RB Nick Tran has bolted for 633 yards, third-most among Section 2 backs, and he’s averaging 7.2 yards per touch with eight TD jaunts. Mifflin’s D is in the middle of the pack in Section 2; the Mustangs have yielded 1,047 rushing yards, and Wilson’s Cam Jones darted for 139 yards with two TD runs vs. Mifflin last week. … Key kid: Ish Camacho is becoming quite the 3-way weapon for CV; 278 rushing yards with four TD runs and 8.7 yards per carry, plus 10 catches for 116 yards and a TD grab, and he’s piled up 17 tackles (one for a loss) with two pass breakups from his DB spot, and he returns kickoffs. Mifflin must be wary of Mr. Camacho at all times.

SECTION 3

Elizabethtown (2-0, 6-0) at Solanco (2-0, 6-0): Hang a star next to this showdown, as the undefeated Bears and the unscathed Golden Mules will do battle in Quarryville. They share the section lead with Garden Spot, and Solanco is No. 1 and E-town is No. 2 in the D3-5A power ratings. This has the makings of a real donnybrook; the Mules — who are 3-2 in their last five games vs. the Bears — feature a rugged O-line and a punishing triple-option rushing attack, while the Bears lead the league in total offense, and have flashed terrific offensive balance. May the best defensive effort win this clash. … Key stat: Offenses in the spotlight here; E-town is hammering out 486.7 yards per game, and that’s No. 1 in the league. The Bears are also one of just three teams in the league with 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,263) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,657) and the passing-yardage number is tops in the league, as QB Josh Rudy has a league-best 1,595 air yards, and his favorite target, WR Braden Cummings, leads the league in receiving yards (880), TD grabs (11) and yards per catch (29.3). Just when you get your head wrapped around E-town’s fancy passing numbers, you realize RB Logan Lentz (134 carries for 839 yards, 14 TD) is one of the top rushers in the league. Conversely, Solanco has cranked out 1,764 rushing yards, third-most in the league, and the Mules are at 351.7 yards a game, third-best in Section 3. They do it differently, but a pair of runaway-train offenses on display in this must-see clash. … Key kid: Take your pick. We’ll have our eyes on Solanco jack-of-all-trades Josiah Forren, who has stuffed the stat sheet through six weeks: 405 rushing yards, averaging 7.6 yards per take with five TD runs, plus four catches out of the backfield; 246 kickoff return yards on special teams; and he’s registered a team-best 58 tackles with five pass breakups and two picks from his secondary spot. Gotta believe he factors into the outcome one way or another. … And this: E-town is 6-0 for the first time since a 9-0 getaway in 2007; Solanco is 6-0 for the first time since a 9-0 start in 2015. Someone’s streak is ending Friday night.

Twin Valley (1-2, 3-3) at Garden Spot (3-0, 5-1): The Spartans need a win here to remain atop the section standings with the E-town-Solanco survivor, and Garden Spot’s offense has been tough to tame. Heck of a stretch for the Raiders, who fell to section tri-leaders E-town and Solanco the previous two weeks. Now they can kick the Spartans out of first place with a victory. Garden Spot leads the series 8-1; TV won 27-24 last fall in a nonleague matchup. That’s the night GS all-state K Walker Martin tied the PIAA record with five field goals. … Key stat: How’s this for balance? Garden Spot has rushed for 1,281 yards and passed for 1,201 yards, and the Spartans are averaging 413.7 yards per game, third-best in the league. Stopping people continues to be a bugaboo for TV; the Raiders are the only team in the league that have allowed 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,386) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,042) and TV is giving up 404,7 yards a game, and that’s last in the league. Friendly reminder: Their last two games were against two of the most high-powered offenses in the league in E-town and Solanco. And now they have to slow down another red-hot offense that averages 400-plus yards a night. … Key kid: GS QB Kye Harting has had back-to-back 100-100 games; 159 rushing yards and 179 passing yards in a win over Fleetwood, and 130 rushing yards and 105 passing yards in a win over Ephrata. Another week, another solid QB for TV’s D to deal with. … And this: Garden Spot is 10-2 in its last 12 games, and the Spartans head into this clash at No. 5 in the D3-5A power ratings. Still on Garden Spot's horizon: Week 9 at E-town and Week 10 at Solanco.

Fleetwood (0-2, 2-4) at Ephrata (1-2, 3-3): A huge game in the D3-5A race for the Mountaineers, who have fallen off the pace in the section standings, but they’re itching for a postseason invite. They’ll get a Tigers’ team that has lost three games in a row, but would love to spoil Ephrata’s potential playoff run here. … Key stat: His rushing totals are down a tad, but Ephrata RB Andre Weidman has become a real force as a target out of the backfield. In the last two games he has six receptions for 145 yards with three TD snags. … Key kid: Ephrata has a lot of wily tackle-makers, and here’s another one to watch; LB Seth Heinsey had eight tackles last week vs. Garden Spot, and he’s piled up 50 stops (2.5 for losses) with a sack, two QB hurries and a forced fumble for the Mounts, who must keep Fleetwood QB Jack Riffle uncomfortable in the pocket.

SECTION 4

Berks Catholic (2-1, 2-4) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0, 5-1): For the first time, the Saints and the Pioneers will meet in a regular-season game, not in a D3 playoff tilt. BC beat L-S in the playoffs in 2016 and 2018, but the Pioneers stopped the Saints in the 2019 D3-4A championship game for some payback. The rematch features a couple of hot teams; BC has won two straight after a 0-4 start, and L-S is riding a 5-game winning streak, and features one of the top defenses in the league. The Pioneers need a win here to maintain their spot atop the section leaderboard. … Key stat: L-S is yielding 168.5 yards a game, second-best in the league, and the Pioneers have given up just 303 passing yards, second-fewest in the circuit. … Key kid: Gotta be BC RB Josiah Jordan, who is one of the hottest runners in the league with four straight 100-yard rushing games. Jordan is at 66 carries for 506 yards with eight TD sprints in the last four games, including a 177-yard, 2-TD night last week in the Saints’ 45-0 romp over Conrad Weiser. Safe to say L-S’s D — which has amassed 50 tackles for losses with 10 sacks, 19 QB hurries and 10 takeaways, including seven picks — can’t let Jordan find daylight. … And this: L-S is at No. 2 — directly behind Manheim Central — in the D3-4A power ratings.

Donegal (0-3, 1-5) at Conrad Weiser (2-1, 3-3): Two teams in dire need of some momentum will tangle in Robesonia. The Indians have coped with injuries and just can’t kick it into gear; the Scouts are coming off a 45-0 setback against Berks Catholic, and need a win to stay in the D3-4A playoff hunt. It’s been all Weiser in the series; the Scouts lead 5-0 over the years, including a 25-21 win over Donegal in the first round of the 2012 D3-3A playoffs. … Key stat: Two numbers folks probably didn’t see coming at this point in the season; Weiser is last among the Section 4 teams, surrendering 373.2 yards a game, and Donegal is last among the Section 4 squads with 184.2 yards of offense a game, and that’s third from the bottom in the league. Injuries are wrecking the Indians. … Key kid: With two of his backfield mates and D partners down with injuries, Noah Rohrer continues to have an all-star season for Donegal. He’s been everywhere: 456 rushing yards with eight TD rumbles, plus 10 catches out of the backfield; a team-best 76 tackles from his LB spot, including 13 hits for losses, a pick and a fumble recovery; he’s also booted seven PAT kicks and a pair of field goals; and he’s returning kickoffs. Weiser must account for Rohrer on every down.

Octorara (0-3, 1-5) at Elco (0-3, 3-3): Someone is picking up their first section victory here, and that’s a good thing, as the Braves and the Raiders are both looking for some firmer footing in the slog that is the Section 4 race. Octorara, which has dropped four games in a row, has yielded the most rushing yards in the league; Elco has been outscored 84-6 over its last two games, and is looking to snap a 3-game slide. … Key stat: Octorara has yielded 1,670 rushing yards, most in the league. Elco has piled up 1,272 rushing yards, including 930 stripes by ace RB Jake Williams, who is averaging 8.5 yards per pop with nine TD runs. He’s second in the league in rushing, and is poised to pass the 1,000-yard plateau in this game. … Key kid: A tall task for Octorara’s rush-D to keep Williams under wraps; keep an eye on Braves’ DB Chris Busby (9 tackles, 2 INT) to help out off the edge if Williams gets his legs churning.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Catholic (3-0, 6-0) at Annville-Cleona (2-1, 4-2): The scorching-hot Crusaders — coming off a spectacular escape-job 38-35 win over previously undefeated Hamburg — need a win here to remain atop the section chase, and they’ve dominated the Dutchmen as of late with five wins in a row in the series, dating back to 2016. Pretty simple crux here: Catholic must curtail the league’s leading rusher — Phoenix Music has amassed 1,059 yards with 13 TD runs on a league-leading 158 carries — and A-C has to slow down the Crusaders’ multi-purpose attack, which is firing on all cylinders. … Key stat: Last four games for Catholic WR Jaevon Parker: 15 catches for 473 yards (31.5 yards per grab) with seven TD receptions. A-C DB’s beware. … Key kids: A-C D ringleaders Darrian Holloway (67 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 QB hurry, 1 fumble recovery), Dominic Funk (56 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles), Alex Long (54 tackles, 2 for losses, 5 pass breakups) and Jonathan Shay (51 tackles, 8 for losses, 5 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble) have to rattle Catholic QB Will Cranford, who pilots a Crusaders’ O that is averaging 338.5 yards and 35.8 points a game. … And this: Catholic is No. 2 — behind No. 1 Wyomissing and ahead of No. 4 Hamburg and No. 5 Schuylkill Valley — in the D3-3A power ratings. A-C is at No. 2 in the D3-2A power ratings. … FYI: Catholic is 6-0 for the first time since a 10-0 getaway in 2018.

Columbia (0-3, 2-4) at Schuylkill Valley (3-0, 4-2): The Crimson Tide needs to flip the switch. Pronto. Columbia, despite a solid defense and that high-flying passing attack, didn’t score last week against Pequea Valley, and has dropped four games in a row. Now they’ll face a trending-upward Panthers’ squad that has won four straight, and needs a win here to remain atop the section standings. All eyes on Columbia’s QB spot here; Daezjon Giles and Artie Poindexter both took snaps and both attempted ample passes last week vs. Pequea Valley. … Key stat: Columbia suffered a 16-0 setback vs. Pequea Valley last week. It was the first time the Tide was held scoreless in a league game since a 35-0 loss against Lancaster Catholic back on Oct. 20, 2017. … Key kid: Typed this kid’s name a lot lately, and for good reason: SV RB Dom Giuffre is off to a terrific start in league play. In the Panthers’ three section games — all wins — he’s zoomed for 374 yards on 45 carries (8.3 yards per touch) with eight TD bolts, including a 136-yard, 4-TD night in a win over Pequea Valley. Columbia’s D — tops among Section 5 outfits at 213.8 yards a game — must keep tabs on Giuffre. … And this: Columbia currently sits at No. 5 — and would be the first team out — in the D3-2A power ratings.

Hamburg (2-1, 5-1) at Pequea Valley (1-2, 1-5): The Hawks are coming off a heart-breaking setback at Lancaster Catholic, so you know they’ll be spitting fire when they unload the buses in Kinzers. The Braves are feeling fine and dandy after blanking Columbia last Friday, and they’re hoping to ride that momentum against one of the top offenses in the league. Hamburg leads the series 4-2; PV won the last two meetings, in 2014 and 2015. … Key stat: Despite last week’s gut-punch loss at Lancaster Catholic, Hamburg is still fifth-best in the league with 403.3 yards a game, and the Hawks are at 49.3 points a game, second-best in the league behind undefeated Manheim Central. … Key kid: We’ll see if Hamburg RB Pierce Mason (847 rushing yards, 13.9 avg., 16 TD runs, 18 total TD) gets back on the field after he missed the Lancaster Catholic game with a cranky ankle. Hamburg’s rushing game still came up big vs. the Crusaders; QB Xander Menapace (164 yards, 3 TD) and RB Derek Ruiz (160 yards, 2 TD) both ran wild in Mason’s stead. Either way, PV’s D will need a big rush-D effort vs. the hungry Hawks.

Kutztown (0-3, 1-5) at Northern Lebanon (1-2, 2-4): The Cougars and the Vikings are both looking to get off the L train; Kutztown has dropped three in a row and NL is on a 2-game slide. The Vikes have to slow down Cougars’ RB Brenden Ackley, who rumbled for 218 yards last week against Annville-Cleona; Kutztown must be prepped and ready to pass-defend, as NL receiver James Voight had an epic 10-catch, 202-yard, 2-TD effort last week against Schuylkill Valley. … Key stat: Kutztown QB Jacob Lafferty has rushed for 486 yards (with 6 TD keepers) and that’s second-most behind Garden Spot’s Kye Harting (624 yards) among L-L League signal-callers. NL’s defenders must keep their eyes peeled for Lafferty calling his own number on running plays. … Key kid: Last two games for Voight: 14 catches for 289 yards (20.6 yards per snag) with four TD receptions, as he and NL QB Grady Stichler have a good pitch-and-catch thing going on.

NONLEAGUE

Warwick (2-4) at Souderton (5-1), 6:30 p.m.: The Warriors will gas up the bus and head to Montgomery County to face a red-hot Indians’ outfit that has won three games in a row and sits atop the Suburban One League Continental Division standings. Warwick needs a spark; the Warriors have dropped two straight, and need a fast finish to get back in the D3-5A playoff picture. … Key stat: Warwick WR Brendon Snyder continues to lead the league with 36 receptions — for 494 yards (13.7 yards per catch) with four TD grabs. … Key kids: If Warwick decides to go ground-and-pound and try and chew up some clock, keep an eye on Colin Winters (268 yards, 1 TD) and Andrew McClune (241 yards, 3 TD) to take the rock.

SATURDAY’S GAME

SECTION 4

Cocalico (2-1, 3-3) at Wyomissing (3-0, 6-0), 1:30 p.m.: A couple of longtime D3 heavyweights will clash in this much-anticipated showdown, as the Spartans — who share the section lead with L-S — will go for their 32nd regular-season victory in a row. If you like O-line play and punishing rushing attacks, this is the game for you; Wyo has rushed for 2,021 yards, tops in the league, while Cocalico has hammered out 1,844 rushing yards, No. 2 in the league. … Key stat: Wyo is first in the league in total defense (giving up just 153.2 yards a game), fewest passing yards against (225) and fewest points allowed (45). Cocalico’s D, which brought up the rear in L-L League play in 2021, has improved; the Eagles are giving up 266.2 yards a game, third-best among Section 4 teams, and Cocalico has allowed 702 rushing yards, also third-best among the Section 4 crew. … Key kids: A fun trench matchup in this clash, as Cocalico vet line-plugger Chuckie Drain (42 tackles, 10 for losses, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble) will likely find himself lined up across from Penn State commit and all-state O-line blue-chipper Jven Williams at some point in the action. … And this: Wyo has a pair of full-time backs — Charlie McIntyre (490 yards, 6 TD, 13.6 yards per carry) and Drew Eisenhower (454 yards, 7 TD, 11.7 yards per carry) averaging double-digits in the yards-per-carry category. That speaks to how gnarly the Spartans’ O-line has been so far this season. A big test for Cocalico’s D-front in this game.

