After giving head coach Keith Stokes his first career victory last week, Elizabethtown kept the momentum rolling in week two. The Bears lit up McCaskey behind 270 passing yards from Josh Rudy and 268 rushing yards from Logan Lentz on the way to a 50-21 win.

E-town tried a flea flicker to open up the game, though Rudy’s deep pass to Brady Breault fell incomplete. The Bears went ball control on offense in response, steadily moving the ball for a 9-play scoring series that ended with a wide-open, 26-yard TD throw from Rudy to Braden Cummings.

McCaskey inched ahead briefly on the following drive before punting. The Bears proceeded to erase the rest of the first quarter with a 15-play march, converting a pair of fourth downs along the way. Hayden Haver plunged in from 4 yards out to make it 14-0.

The Red Tornado got a break early in the second after a muffed punt offset a three-and-out. Remash found Quimeak Talton for a 30-yard catch-and-run inside the Bears 10, with Joshua Morales-Mixon scoring from 3 yards out on a fourth-down run shortly afterward.

E-town answered quickly; Rudy bombed a 46-yarder to Breault to set up a 25-yard TD pass to Cummings. The Bears had another shot to score just before halftime, but McCaskey’s defense withstood a red zone push and ran out the clock (a few plays after a would-be TD pass to Capello in the corner of the end zone was ruled out of bounds by the officials).

Michi Winters set the Red Tornado up at the E-Town 34 with a great kick return to start the second half, but the Bears fought back with a strip-sack on Remash to force a punt. Rudy would later find Cummings for 42 yards, and Lentz broke a string of tackles en route to a 21-yard TD run.

Talton answered fast for McCaskey with a 73-yard kick return for a score. However, the Bears went right back to Lentz, who had gains of 43, 9, 6, and 4 before Rudy fit a tight pass to Cummings for another 26-yard TD (with a blocked PAT).

The Red Tornado caught another break after E-town’s third muffed punt of the night, but a third-down sack on Remash erased any serious threat. Lentz ripped off two more long runs of 19 and 37, tacking on a 3-yard TD as well with a two-point pass from Rudy to Elijah Macfarlane.

Andres Rivera did add a 1-yard TD for McCaskey late, but Lentz piled it on with a third TD, this time from 37 yards out, before running in for a two-pointer.

The Bears (2-0) will face Lower Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium next Friday, while the Red Tornado (1-1) is staying at home to battle Cedar Cliff.