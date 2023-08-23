Elizabethtown head football coach Keith Stokes will be facing two completely different situations across his first two years with the Bears.

In 2022, Elizabethtown had a loaded roster for his debut on the sidelines. It yielded terrific results on the field, as the Bears finished 8-2 in the regular season, their best record since 2007, en route to their first District Three playoff berth in four years.

2023 will be a much different story. Elizabethtown lost all but one full-time starter on offense to graduation, including the entire blocking unit. Seven starters and a few more rotational players also departed on defense.

Stokes isn’t planning on a transitional season any time soon, however.

“We set a standard,” he said. “Yes, the guys are young, but we’re ready to get them up to speed. Doesn’t matter if it’s an 8-2 record. Whatever that standard looks like, we’ve got to reach it. Anything less is a failure. We’re not going to change the way we coach, but we can change the way we teach. You don’t always have to coach in a different way just because they’re younger.”

“The confidence we all have in each other helps us not worry about the changes,” Zach Steffe said. “I can probably speak for my teammates (by saying) that we’re focused on ourselves and what’s in front of us.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Three • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Keith Stokes (second season, 8-3) • Base offense: Spread • Base defense: 3-4 • 2022 results: 8-3 (4-2 L-L) • Key players returning: TE-LB Ian Brosey, K Caleb Fuge, RB-LB Hayden Haver, WR-DB Drew Hitz, DE Dominic Lindsey, RB Brady Moran, LB Zac Steffe.

Those changes start under center. Quarterback Josh Rudy led the Lancaster-Lebanon League in passing yardage (2,890) during his final season, eventually breaking the all-time program record as well.

For now, Stokes is keeping his options open. Brayden Huber, who was one of the primary backups behind Rudy last season, is first in line to get the opportunity to lead the huddle, but he’ll also be competing with sophomore Trent Kauffman and perhaps a handful of freshmen.

“The preseason will determine who that guy is,” Stokes said. “You can’t replace a guy like Josh, so these kids have to realize that that’s not who we want them to be. We want them to be themselves. Hopefully, they can take after Josh in other ways. He wasn’t a vocal guy, but he was a workhorse who led by example. He came to work every day and never complained.”

All-State wideout Braden Cummings (L-L-leading 1,563 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 65 catches) is gone, as are cohorts Cade Capello (43 catches, 468 yards; 52 carries, 270 yards), Brady Breault (50 catches, 649 yards) and Logan Lentz (177 carries, 1,039 yards, 15 TDs). Tight end Ian Brosey (4 catches, 79 yards, TD) is the lone starter returning, though Hayden Haver is expected back at full health after lining up just three games in the backfield due to a hand injury. As a sophomore in 2021, he found the end zone seven times.

Similarly, Steffe had an early hand injury that kept him from more offensive snaps. He and Brady Moran, who was called upon late in the season after Lentz went down as well, will mix in alongside Haver in the backfield. Caleb Fuge is also back at kicker.

Elizabethtown’s receiving corps will essentially be brand new, but a couple saw spot time in 2022, namely Saequan Shakespeare and Avery Kopcha. The latter, known more for his basketball prowess at Mount Calvary Christian, is someone Stokes has high hopes for, as well as Jacob Engle, Alexis Cintron, Mason Ridilla and Isaiah Stehman.

“This year, our team will be bigger in terms of height,” Stokes said. “Last year, we were all about speed. Now, we’ve got guys like Ian, Engle and Mason who are 6-2 and 6-3, plus some players with speed like Saequan and Avery. Teams will see them and fear what we have.”

“The offseason helped us on some of those deciding factors and whether or not we could compete against other teams quickly,” Brosey said. “We’ve been able to do things more structured with how Coach is calling plays.”

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at Donegal Sept. 1: McCaskey Sept. 8: Lower Dauphin Sept. 15: at Red Lion Sept. 22: Twin Valley Sept. 29: at Daniel Boone Oct. 6: Solanco Oct. 13: Fleetwood Oct. 20: at Garden Spot Oct. 27: at Ephrata

“We’re very excited,” Engle said. “It’s more fun since we’re all coming in together. Having lost pretty much all of our receivers, it’s gonna be competitive in practices mixing in with each other and trying to fight for those spots.”

With Brayden Burkholder, Bradley Candy, Collin Huggins, Zack Lippold and Lynden Olsen all graduating, the Bears will have an entirely new offensive line. Rylee Stone is the lone blocker to have extended varsity time, and that was limited to one relief start last season. He and Greyson Seaman will have to lead the charge at tackle, with Andrew Kouyateh, Riley Yencha and Ethan Stuber factoring into the interior.

“We’re feeling confident,” Stone said. “Team camp helped a lot with everything. We’ve just got to keep working. We have a new offensive line coach that has helped us so much. It’s going to feel different, but we know what the energy was with last year’s line, so we just have to bring that same mentality.”

“They’re all babies (experience-wise), but they’re big,” Stokes said. “We have probably 15 offensive linemen that we’re developing right now. We’ll find a good seven or eight that can rotate in on that side of the ball. These guys are close outside of football, and all of them have worked hard in the offseason. You won’t recognize some of them from last year.”

The defensive losses aren’t quite as hard-hitting, but Elizabethtown will still feel the absences of Candy (63 tackles, 5 sacks), Burkholder (55 tackles, 3 sacks), Huggins (54 tackles), Cummings (45 tackles), Breault (37 tackles), safety/linebacker Elijah Macfarlane (team-high 90 tackles, 3 sacks), cornerback Owen Dommel (35 tackles) and defensive lineman Corbin Robinson (34 tackles).

Thankfully, they’ll have some key pieces back, like Haver at linebacker, who was able to accumulate 32 tackles despite playing through injury. Steffe (27 tackles) and Brosey (23 tackles) also split time at linebacker with Dominic Lindsey (38 tackles, team-high 7 sacks), who will move to edge rusher this season.

Given the experience at linebacker and the lack thereof on the defensive line (Kouyateh, who had 21 tackles in 2022, is the only part of the rotation returning), Elizabethtown is planning to shift to a 3-4 front. The Bears are looking to incorporate Moran and Ridilla into the LB group and allow their younger linemen to share time.

“We’ll lean on our linebackers since they’ve all played serious time in some shape or form,” Stokes said. “I’m looking for them to be leaders on the field. They’ve been around, and they’re all hard workers. That’s one thing you can say about everyone on our team. Every team normally has at least one selfish guy on their team; they’re just not there for us.”

“We’ve been trying to guide the younger guys with technique and understanding the game,” Steffe said. “Thinking situationally is a lot better than thinking big picture. It’s not much of an adjustment for us. We were able to click on different levels, and it became more fluent as the season went on last year.”

“I feel like playing on defense means you have to have that dog in you,” Brosey said. “If you have those guys who are ready to smack somebody every play, I think you can be really successful, and we have those kinds of guys.”

In the secondary, Drew Hitz was utilized at multiple spots last year before taking over at cornerback late; he finished with 53 tackles and a team-high 2 interceptions. Stehman (29 tackles) and Shakespeare (20 tackles) saw time at safety and will likely play roles again. Engle has been targeted as the guy who will line up across from Hitz at corner.

“We’re going to be just as aggressive on that side of the ball as we are on offense,” Stokes said. “It just fits us better, especially with a young line. We have a ton of mid-sized guys (and) we want to use our speed to our advantage.”

“We’ve got a solid group coming up, even with the guys who don’t have a lot of Friday night experience,” Engle said. “We’re just looking to show off our coverage skills and our athletic skills. The town was behind us last year, and I want to see that happen again.”

Elizabethtown’s season ended with a blowout playoff loss to Cocalico, which went onto win the District Three Class 5A title. Stokes praised the Eagles for playing “more tougher and physical” despite his feeling that the Bears had a size advantage. He pointed to the Eagles as a program that holds itself to a higher standard.

“They weren’t happy with just making the playoffs,” he said. “We didn’t have a mark to reach beyond just getting to the postseason. Some of our guys were so used to losing for so long. Now we know where we have to go next.”

After a banner year, his players are ready to buy into building a new standard at Elizabethtown.

“We’ll go week by week and play hard,” Brosey said. “We just want to have that winning experience united as a family. That’s always the goal.”