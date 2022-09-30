Elizabethtown football officially has its first winning regular season since 2018, when the Bears went 6-4 and made their most recent trip to the District Three playoffs.

The Bears had to grind it out for most of their homecoming night against Daniel Boone, but were able to wear the Blazers down and come away with a 26-13 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three victory.

Daniel Boone (0-3 L-L, 1-5 overall) opened up the game well, with Dean Rotter finding Draven Glick for 52 yards to set up a 14-yard touchdown throw to Anthony High, though Bradley Candy blocked the point-after kick for Elizabethtown (2-0, 6-0). The Bears answered right back; Josh Rudy converted a fourth-down throw to Brady Breault before tossing a 39-yard TD pass to Braden Cummings.

Candy and Collin Huggins teamed up to sack Rotter on the ensuing Blazers possession to force a short punt. Elizabethtown used 14 snaps to drive to the Daniel Boone 2, but a fumbled pitch and a Klick sack led to a turnover on downs and a big defensive stand for the Blazers early in the second.

Another short punt after a three-and-out yielded better results for the Bears later in the half. Rudy escaped a third-down sack and connected with Cade Capello for an 18-yard TD, with the XP doinking no good off the left upright.

The Blazers ate up a large chunk of the rest of the first half with a 17-play drive, nine of them coming from the legs of Caden Tolosky for 34 yards. Rotter scored from 4 yards out with just over a minute left before halftime.

In contrast, it took three plays and 43 seconds for Elizabethtown to get another score. Capello came out of the backfield, reeled in a Rudy pass, ran through a tackler and trotted 55 yards for another TD and a 20-13 halftime lead for the Bears.

The two teams combined for three straight four-and-outs to begin the second half, followed by a regular three-and-out from Daniel Boone. Elizabethtown wasted the rest of the third with a long drive that went into the fourth and lasted 14 plays; the Bears converted two fourth downs this time, including a pitch-perfect 41-yard TD from Rudy to Capello.

The Blazers moved the ball into Elizabethtown territory on a 23-yard Anthony High catch and a roughing the passer penalty, but their chances fell apart after an offensive pass interference and a Brayden Burkholder sack. After getting the ball back, the Bears would erase over eight-and-a-half minutes off the clock on a 15-play drive to end the game, converting three fourth-down tries along the way.

The Bears' win sets up a monumental matchup next week in Quarryville against Section Three rival and fellow unbeaten Solanco. Daniel Boone will be on the road for a nonleague game at Penn Manor.