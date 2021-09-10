From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Elizabethtown is thisclose from a 2-0 start; the Bears escaped backyard rival Donegal 14-7 in Week 1, before being tripped up by Mechanicsburg 14-7 in OT in Week 2. E-town heads into Friday’s home tilt against Lower Dauphin featuring the second-stingiest defense in the league; the Bears are yielding just 147 yards a game, with five sacks, three QB hurries and five takeaways — two picks and three fumble recoveries. D-tackle Brayden Burkholder has been a key cog in the middle with 11 tackles and a sack, and he registered a punishing, backfield-crashing three sticks for losses in the win over Donegal. Can E-town’s D rise to the occasion yet against vs. Lower Dauphin?

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

2. How close have Manheim Township’s first two games been? The Blue Streaks have scored 62 points and they’ve allowed 62 points in eight quarters. Township is yielding an un-Township-like 387 yards a game, after close-call games vs. CD East (W 24-21) and Dallastown (L 41-38). But a closer look inside the numbers reveals that the Streaks have been a swarming bunch, getting tons of pressure on opposing quarterbacks and ball-carriers. In two games, Township has four sacks and 14 hits for losses, and a freshman has played a key role in the early going; ninth-grade LB Declan Clancy has made a big splash with 17 tackles, including one hit for a loss. Clancy and his D mates must keep Harrisburg freshman QB Shawn Lee under wraps when the Cougars come to Neffsville for a high-noon kick on Saturday; the game was added on the fly when Central Dauphin (COVID-19) had to cancel its Saturday showdown vs. Township. He's only a ninth-grader, yes, but Lee has already steered the Cougars to victories over reigning PIAA-5A state-champ Pine-Richland and Hazleton. Harrisburg also has some size up front, with returning all-stars Tyshawn Black and Roy Irvin anchoring the trenches. Township's defenders will have to maneuver around those guys to make plays.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Speaking of pressuring quarterbacks, Manheim Central’s defense is off to a sizzling start with 13 sacks, and the Barons have allowed just one TD in two games, in victories over Cumberland Valley (35-7) and Hempfield (14-0). The sack leaders include LB Jaden Weit (3.5 sacks, 14 tackle), LB Kahlen Watt (2.5 sacks, 17 tackles) and DT Tyler Fahnestock (2 sacks, 13 tackles). Those three have spent a lot of time in opposing backfields in the early going, and Watt came up big against Hempfield last week, when he picked off a pass and zoomed 54 yards the other way for a pick-6 TD. Central has allowed just 85 rushing yards in two games, and the Barons are yielding just 171 yards a game, with a trip to Susquehanna Township up next on Friday.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage