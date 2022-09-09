HERSHEY — Under the lights at Hersheypark Stadium, Elizabethtown stepped up in a pressure-packed environment. The Bears eclipsed 500 yards of offense on Friday night, paving the way for a 41-28 nonleague victory over Lower Dauphin.

The Falcons started the game with a bang, in the form of a 42-yard scamper from Ty Millhimes. That was enough to set up a 5-yard option TD for QB Bryce Forney.

Elizabethtown (3-0) quickly answered with a 10-play drive; Josh Rudy completed a pair of third-down throws to Cade Capello before tossing a wide-open 23-yard score to Braden Cummings.

Right back came the Falcons; Millhimes sprinted through a giant hole on the subsequent kick return, going 90 yards to the house to give his team the lead back.

The Bears embarked on another 10-play drive in response, boosted by some clutch plays from Rudy; he escaped a sack to find Cummings for 17 yards, then ran for 18 yards on a keeper and drew a late hit flag. Logan Lentz found the end zone from a yard out a few plays later to tie the game up late in the first.

Elizabethtown’s defense finally got the game’s first stop early in the second quarter, holding off an LD drive into the Bears' territory. They found the end zone on a third 10-play drive; a 31-yard burst by Lentz paved the way for a 1-yard Hayden Haver score.

Trying to avoid Millhimes on special teams, Elizabethtown kicked out of bounds, but the Falcons elected to have them rekick twice before Millhimes took a squib kick back 71 yards for his second return TD of the night. Rudy then found Cummings for gains of 41, 24 and 23 on the ensuing series, the last one for a wide-open TD with less than a minute to go before halftime.

The Bears looked to do more damage on the opening drive of the third, but ended up turning the ball over after 13 plays and a fourth-and-long incompletion. Lower Dauphin then used 12 plays to drive to the Elizabethtown 2, but a botched snap back to Millhimes in the Wildcat formation bailed the Bears out, with Elijah Macfarlane falling on the loose ball.

Bleeding the clock, Elizabethtown used a 13-play drive, mostly off the back of Haver and Lentz, to go 89 yards and pick up a 4-yard Lentz TD.

A fourth-down sack of Forney by Braden Burkholder gave the Bears the ball back, and it took them just three plays to score from there: a diving 32-yard catch from Cummings, a 10-yard Rudy run and a flipping 8-yard TD from Lentz, with a blocked PAT. Forney did add a 31-yard TD throw to Millhimes late, but the comeback attempt fell short.

Rudy finished with 268 yards and a pair of TDs on 21 of 24 passing, plus 71 yards on 13 carries. Cummings caught both scores en route to 208 yards on 10 catches. Lentz (23 carries, 155 yards, 3 TDs) and Haver (7 carries, 49 yards, TD) chipped in on the ground.

Elizabethtown will return home to face Red Lion next week.