Rain, lightning and turnovers couldn’t stop Elizabethtown on Friday night.

The Bears were able to outlast backyard rival Donegal 14-7 in the season opener for both squads, taking the lead with 46 seconds left on Hayden Haver's touchdown run.

Elizabethtown kicked things off by draining seven minutes off the clock with a 15-play drive, getting an assist when the Indians were whistled for roughing the kicker on a punt attempt. Quarterback Josh Rudy would later find Pat Gilhool for 31 yards on a third-and-long, setting up a 14-yard swing pass to Brock Belmont for the opening TD.

Donegal shot itself in the foot on the ensuing drive, thanks to a holding penalty that brought back a 47-yard TD run on the first snap from Jon Holmes. Elizabethtown forced a three-and-out from there, but gave the ball up two plays later when Rudy's pass was tipped and intercepted by opposing QB Landen Baughman.

However, the Bears stepped up with their backs to the wall, forcing a punt after Donegal started on Elizabethtown's 24. The Indians drove into Bears' territory on their next drive as well, but Noah Rohrer's run was stopped shy of the markers on fourth and short for a turnover on downs early in the second quarter.

Elizabethtown proceeded on a 16-play drive, converting some third-and-long tries with a 23-yard screen pass to Logan Lentz and a 13-yard pass to Gilhool. But with the ball on Donegal's 9, the Indians turned the Bears back with Rohrer's sack on Rudy (aided by a holding penalty as well). Cody Stough picked off a Hail Mary pass from Rudy on fourth down from there.

However, Baughman was intercepted with just over a minute left in the half by Braxton Cicero, keeping the score at 7-0 in favor of Elizabethtown heading into halftime, where a distant lightning strike forced a delay that lasted for around 45 minutes.

The Indians got the ball back after Gavin Creek recovered a botched Elizabethtown snap, and with an assist from an unsportsmanlike conduct on the Bears, Donegal would tie the game on a 2-yard TD run from Rohrer. Elizabethtown took up the rest of the third with a long drive but turned the ball over on downs.

Donegal punted it away, but a muff on the return gave the Indians the ball at the Bears’ 25, though the Indians failed to pick up a first down before punting again. Elizabethtown initially punted on the next series before a pinball punt from Carlton Wise went off an Indians' player and was recovered by Braxton Cicero, who then had a 32-yard catch-and-run to put Elizabethtown inside Donegal's 10.

Haver would score from 3 yards out three plays later. Donegal got to midfield but couldn’t get the equalizer.