A relatively young Elizabethtown football team plus injuries, a new offensive coordinator and limited offseason work because of the COVID-19 pandemic added up to a 2-6 record for the Bears last fall.

Despite those challenges, E-town still had a chance to finish .500, considering two of the six losses were by one-score margins, while the remaining four came against opponents loaded with talent.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Two PIAA: Class 5A Head coach: Andy Breault (fourth season, 12-17) Base offense: Spread Base defense: 3-4 2020 results: 2-6 (0-5 L-L) Key players returning: WR-LB Brock Belmont, WR-DB Brady Breault, C-DT Brayden Burkholder, RB-DB Cade Capello, WR-DB Braxton Cicero, WR-DB Braden Cummings, TE-DE Brandonn Frey, QB-WR-DB Patrick Gilhool, TE-DE Jake Heckman, RB-LB Logan Lentz, OTDT Zack Lippold, DB Elijah MacFarlane, K Chaz Mowrer, OG-DE Riley Runnels, QB Josh Rudy.

After back-to-back six-loss seasons, the Bears hope the necessary growing pains are things of the past.

“We have a lot of people who are tired of losing,” E-town senior lineman Jake Heckman said. “That’s going to be huge.”

About the offense

Expect to hear the names Logan Lentz and Patrick Gilhool a bunch.

Gilhool accounted for 852 total yards last season across the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.

“He’ll probably be running the ball some,” fourth-year E-town head coach Andy Breault said of Gilhool. “We’ll have some quarterback packages for him during games.”

That running attack will be spearheaded by Lentz (54 carries, 247 yards, three TDs) and Cade Capello (26 carries, 106 yards, three TDs).

“We expect a thunder and lightning thing from Lentz and Capello,” Breault said.

Gilhool said he expects the Bears to use the run to set up the pass. Speaking of which, second-year QB Josh Rudy (38 for 76, 438 yards, four TDs) is expected to take most of the snaps. Tight end Brandonn Frey (16 receptions, 202 yards, two TDs) is also due back at some point, as he’s still recovering from a knee injury from the spring baseball season.

E-town has two returning starters on the O-line in Zackary Lippold and center Brayden Burkholder, while guard Riley Runnels has some varsity action under his belt.

About the defense

The Bears’ 4-3 defense has experience at every level. Up front are D-tackles Lippold (16 tackles) and Brayden Burkholder (15 tackles) and D-ends Runnels (14 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks), Heckman (one fumble recovery) and Frey.

Returning at the linebacker spots are Lentz (36 tackles, one fumble recovery) and Brock Belmont (38 tackles, two tackles for loss), while sophomores Hayden Haver and Zach Steffe will see time at linebacker as well.

The defensive backfield will be made up of Braden Cummings (11 tackles, two tackles for loss), Elijah Macfarlane (47 tackles), Gilhool, Capello, Brady Breault and Braxton Cicero.

Final word

Asked how he’s grown as a head coach, Breault said, “I might be more lenient now. I was harder on them the first year or two. ... I came in and tried to crack the whip. But these guys haven’t given me a reason to get upset. ... At a team camp at Lebanon Valley College, everyone acted like young men.”