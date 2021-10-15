The moment didn’t phase Eli Warfel. Not in the least.

With his team trailing with 1:22 to play, Warfel and his Penn Manor offense had 59 yards to go in hopes of pulling off a comeback win.

Three plays later, including two long completions by the junior quarterback, the Comets were in the end zone and posted a 21-17 win over McCaskey on Friday night in Lancaster.

The win guarantees the first non-losing football season for Penn Manor (1-2 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One, 5-3 overall) since 2014. That’s six straight seasons without posting at least five wins.

“It means a ton,” Penn Manor coach John Brubaker said. “It’s kind of cool to see it happen. These kids deserve it. It’s heartbreaking for McCaskey, I know.”

The Tornado (0-3, 2-6) appeared to be on track for its first section win after QB Matthew Remash hooked up with Zyaire Corteguera for a 22-yard touchdown with 1:29 left, giving them a 17-14 lead.

Game-winning drive



After the ensuing kickoff was returned to the Comets' 41, Warfel and Co. had 82 seconds to work.

On first down, Warfel hit Clark Wagstaff for a 28-yard completion to McCaskey's 31. On the next play, Warfel’s pass to DeShawn Stanley was tipped by a Tornado defender, but came down in the hands of Stanley, who was on the ground at McCaskey's 2.

Erik Hinkle finished off the comeback on the next play when he plunged into the end zone.

“I was pretty calm about it,” said Warfel, who was a perfect 6-for-6 in the second half after throwing two interceptions in the first half. “Once you get that one big play under your belt, like that first play, you get that momentum going.”

Up next

The Comets return home next Friday to take on Cedar Crest. McCaskey, meanwhile, will welcome Manheim Township to Tornado Alley.