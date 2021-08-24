A third Lancaster-Lebanon League football team will now miss its season-opener on Friday night because of COVID-19.

Elco’s Week 1 game at home against Susquenita has been postponed and pushed back until Nov. 5, Elco officials announced Monday night.

Elco confirmed again Tuesday morning that the COVID-19 issues were occurring at Susquenita, and Friday’s game had to be postponed.

ELCO vs Susquenita Varsity football game for Friday, August 27, postponed and rescheduled for Friday, November 5 @ ELCO 7:00. — ELCO Athletics (@_dbohannon) August 24, 2021

I want to clarify that ELCO does not have any Covid issues, Susquenita unfortunately had the Covid cases. That is the reason of the football postponement. — ELCO Athletics (@_dbohannon) August 24, 2021

It was the second L-L League football game postponed on the same day; earlier Monday, Annville-Cleona announced that it was also dealing with COVID-19, and the Dutchmen postponed their game against Schuylkill Valley on Friday and moved it to Nov. 5.

Last week, Pequea Valley saw its Week 1 game against Biglerville postponed and moved to Nov. 5 when Biglerville announced it was dealing with COVID-19.

There are now 17 games involving L-L League football teams set for Friday night.

