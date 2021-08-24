L-L Football Media Day
Buy Now

Elco players Cole Thomas, left, Luke Williams, and Cody Sky, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League football media day at Enck's Catering in Manheim Thursday July 29, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

A third Lancaster-Lebanon League football team will now miss its season-opener on Friday night because of COVID-19.

Elco’s Week 1 game at home against Susquenita has been postponed and pushed back until Nov. 5, Elco officials announced Monday night.

Elco confirmed again Tuesday morning that the COVID-19 issues were occurring at Susquenita, and Friday’s game had to be postponed.

It was the second L-L League football game postponed on the same day; earlier Monday, Annville-Cleona announced that it was also dealing with COVID-19, and the Dutchmen postponed their game against Schuylkill Valley on Friday and moved it to Nov. 5.

Last week, Pequea Valley saw its Week 1 game against Biglerville postponed and moved to Nov. 5 when Biglerville announced it was dealing with COVID-19.

There are now 17 games involving L-L League football teams set for Friday night.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next