ANNVILLE — Like most battles, this war was won in the trenches, by soldiers. Because the conditions were less than ideal, it made the hand-to-hand fighting even more essential.

On a rainy Friday night at Annville-Cleona, the big guys up front paved the way for Elco’s 23-13 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four triumph over the home-standing Dutchmen. The Raiders’ triple-option ground attack controlled the clock, kept the Annville-Cleona offense on the sidelines and ran more than twice as many plays as the hosts.

Senior quarterback Cole Thomas tallied all three of Elco's touchdowns, all on short runs. The Raiders also turned two critical Dutchmen turnovers into 10 points, and their defense held Annville-Cleona without a score in the second half.

With the win, Elco improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in Section Four. Annville-Cleona is now 3-6, 2-3.

The Raiders scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the game to open a 14-0 lead.

First, Elco used 11 plays and 7:28 of the clock to drive 45 yards to get Thomas’ one-yard sneak. Then, thanks to a Dutchmen fumble, the Raiders scored 3:15 later, on a 3-yard scoring dive by Thomas.

Turning Point: Nursing a precarious 14-13 edge, Elco pieced together a 14-play, 70-yard march that consumed seven minutes of the second-quarter clock and produced a 2-yard touchdown run by Thomas and a 7-point halftime margin.

Star of the Game: In addition to scoring three touchdowns, Thomas directed the Raiders' offense and carried 30 times for 144 yards.

Key Statistic: Elco held Annville-Cleona to 24 total yards in the second half.

Quotable: “I’m really proud of these guys,” Elco coach Bob Miller said. “They played hard and had a lot of fun. We made some great second-half adjustments and I thought we showed a lot of discipline.”