Elco’s backfield combo of Cole Thomas and Luke Williams proved too much to handle Friday night as the Raiders ran past host Pequea Valley 56-0 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football opener for both teams.

Williams’ 69-yard touchdown scamper in the game’s first minute set the early precedent. The senior fullback added a 6-yard touchdown on the Raiders’ second drive and an 18-yard score just after halftime as Elco improved to 1-0 in the section, 2-3 overall.

Thomas added first-half scoring runs of 10, 32 and 35 yards, and Elliott Kreider ran 27 yards to the end zone late in the second quarter for a 49-0 halftime lead.

Pequea Valley (0-1, 1-4) got a game effort from junior quarterback Peyton Temple (11-for-31, 90 yards passing) and senior receiver Dominic Wallace (6 receptions, 60 yards), but all the Braves could manage on offense were a couple of long-range field goal attempts, both going wide.

Braves' junior Darrell Beiler played hard until the final whistle, rushing for 44 yards on nine second-half carries and adding a number of tackles on defense.

Star of the game

Raiders' linebacker Aidon Fritsch had quite a stretch midway through the second quarter, taking a 20-yard interception return to the house to extend Elco’s lead to 42-0.

But Fritsch wasn’t done there, making the special teams tackle on the subsequent kickoff. Next, the junior playmaker dislodged a potential Braves' pass reception with a clean, form tackle, and he sacked Temple on third down to force another Pequea Valley punt.

Quotable

“We went through a heck of a storm, with Conrad Weiser, with Ephrata, and with Donegal right in a row, and I think it’s made us better,” Elco coach Bob Miller said. “So now we’re going to have to show it week after week after week. This game is over as soon as we get home back to Elco.”

Up next

Section Four play continues for both teams next Friday when the Raiders host Octorara and the Braves travel to Annville-Cleona.