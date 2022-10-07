MYERSTOWN — Coming off a tough loss in Week Six against Cocalico, Elco bounced back with a hard-fought 41-21 win at its annual homecoming football game Friday night over visiting Octorara in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four play.

Early in the first quarter, Raiders junior Jake Williams broke away for a 79-yard touchdown run to individually surpass 1,000 rushing yards on the season and give Elco (1-3 L-L, 4-3 overall) a quick 7-0 advantage.

Braves running back Colton Focht responded with a 45-yard scoring scamper later in the quarter to tie the score at 7-7.

Junior Braeden Wood then pounded in a QB keeper on the goal line to give Octorara (0-4, 1-6) a solid 14-7 lead.

Williams, who ranks second in the league in rush yards, led the Raiders’ comeback charge with two big-play TD carries — a 55 and 64-yarder — to put Elco up 21-14 heading into the locker rooms.

Out of the break, Williams tacked on two more end zone trips, on 35- and 42-yard breakaway sprints, in the third quarter to up the score to 34-14 and effectively snap the Raiders’ three-game slide.

Key factors

Elco standout Jake Williams (319 rushing yards and 5 TDs on 11 carries) set a new program record for single-game rushing yards — previously held by Donald Klick, who recorded a 313-yard performance in 2002.

The Raiders’ run-heavy Veer attack capitalized on a susceptible Octorara defense — which entered Week Seven yielding the most rushing yards in the league — to exceed more than 400 yards on the ground.

Led by Focht (151 rushing yards and a TD on 14 carries), the Braves were unable to establish consistent momentum, or position themselves to snap a now five-game losing streak, on the offensive side of the ball, amassing just over 300 total yards of production.

Up next

Elco will host Lampeter-Strasburg in Week 8, Octorara faces Berks Catholic at home.