MYERSTOWN — Elco opened the football season with a 44-22 nonleague win over visiting West York, scoring three second-half touchdowns to turn a 1-point halftime lead into a runaway.

Jake Williams helped open up the Raiders’ advantage with a 28-yard touchdown run with 6:38 left in the third period, putting Elco ahead 30-22. Austin Yesco added a 9-yard scoring run with 7:49 remaining in the fourth to make it a multiple-possession game, 38-22. Mitchell Frederick put it out of reach with a 13-yard touchdown with 3:25 left to play, giving the Raiders a 44-28 lead on their new turf field.

Turning point

Elco’s defense had allowed three long drives to start the game, permitting touchdowns on two of them. But after Elliott Kreider tied the game 14-14 with a 49-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Dom Thornton, the Raiders finally got a 3-and-out at the perfect time and place. Forced to punt from their own 7-yard line, the Bulldogs snapped the ball through the end zone, giving Elco its first lead at 16-14 with 8:17 left in the second quarter. The ensuing free kick and personal foul against West York put Elco at the 28-yard line, and two plays later, Williams gave the Raiders some breathing run with a 28-yard touchdown run.

Star of the game

Williams didn’t just rush for three touchdowns and 168 yards. He also scored a two-point conversion, intercepted a pass in the end zone and made the third-down stop on the key defensive sequence above. But Justin Smucker also deserves a shout-out for forcing and recovering a fumble on one West York possession, and then intercepting a pass on the next defensive series, helping Elco keep the Bulldogs off the board in the second half.