It may have appeared that there was little good news to be found in 2020. But if one looked around, there were bright spots for most communities.

In Myerstown, one such bright spot was the Elco football team, which brought some smiles to the locals with a 7-1 season, including a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four title and an appearance in the District Three Class 4A final.

Now that things are looking brighter in 2021, the Raiders will have to try harder to stand out. And that’s not just because other signs of joy have returned — it’s because Braden Bohannon will not.

Few absences will be felt more in the L-L than Bohannon’s.

Now at Lebanon Valley College, Bohannon was Elco’s leading rusher in 2020 with 990 yards and 17 touchdowns. Though the Raiders only rarely went through the air, Bohannon still had three touchdown passes and a passer’s rating of 132.0.

The Raiders will also be without all-state offensive lineman and defensive back Logan Tice, who is now at McDaniel.

“We will be working to refill a lot of big holes left by multi two-way starters like Bohannon, Tice, (Ben) Wargo and (Owen) Kahl,” Elco head coach Bob Miller said. “But we have a strong group of linebackers returning and several linemen, as well as two Williams brothers in the backfield.”

The Williams brothers — Jake and Luke — were the top runners behind Bohannon last season. Jake Williams, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound sophomore, had 660 yards with five touchdowns, while Luke, a 6-3, 210-pound senior, had 449 yards and five touchdowns.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Four PIAA: Class 4A Head coach: Bob Miller (10th season, 48-41) Base offense: Veer Base defense: 4-4 2020 results: 7-1 (5-0 L-L) Key players returning: OG-DT Colin Daub, TE-LB Aidon Fritsch, OT-DE Nate Henson, K Rheece Shuey, QB-LB Cole Thomas, C-DT Cody Sky, RB-LB Jake Williams, RB-LB Luke Williams.

But on defense, Luke led the Raider linebacking corps and the entire team with 91 tackles.

“We will have our work cut out for us in the secondary, losing our leader in Braden,” Miller said. “We will need to develop along the defensive line as well if we want to be able to utilize our experience at linebacker.”

The defensive ends in the 4-4 alignment will be Jaron Garcia (jr.) and Nate Henson (sr.). Matt Drupp (jr.), Colin Daub (jr.), Eddie Bean (sr.), Cody Sky (sr.) and Ricardo Lebron (jr.) will rotate in at defensive tackle.

In the secondary, Dom Thorton (jr.) and Jaxon Groy (sr.) will line up at safety. Sam Balsbaugh (so.), Alden Stickler (jr.), Jackson Conners (so.) and Groy will all have time at corner.

Cole Thomas (sr.) will be under center on offense, a spot he took several times in 2020. However, he only had the occasional passing attempt, trying just two shots through the air. A year ago, he was often handing off to Bohannon in the Veer offense. Though the system is largely unchanged, now Thomas will be sharing the rushing load with the Williams brothers and Cameron Martin (jr.).

When they are throwing the ball, the Raiders’ targets will be tight end Aiden Fritsch (jr.) and wideouts Stickler, Groy, Conners, Balsbaugh and Sara Miller (so.).

Sky will anchor the line at center. On his right will be guard Daub and tackle Henson. The left guard and tackle positions will shift through Drupp, Garcia and Lebron.

Rheece Shuey (sr.) returns to take both the placekicking and punting duties.

Elco will open the season Aug. 27 against Susquenita. The Raiders’ first league game will be at Pequea Valley on Oct. 1.