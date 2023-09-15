MYERSTOWN — Elco never trailed against Conrad Weiser on Friday night, but that did not mean there was no drama in the Raiders’ 28-21 victory over the Scouts in the teams’ Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football opener.

Steven Rosado scored the deciding touchdown on a quarterback sneak with just one minute left in the game. That capped a 10-play, 59-yard drive that took 5:04 off the clock and left the Scouts without any timeouts.

Conrad Weiser managed to reach the 50-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with five seconds on the clock.

Stars of the game

Though Jake Williams did not get his third straight 300-yard rushing game, he still took center stage with 229 yards on 23 carries. He scored a 58-yard touchdown in the second quarter that put the Raiders (1-0 L-L, 4-0 overall) ahead 14-7. Then he added a 47-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter, putting the home team up 21-14 with 10:34 to play after breaking two tackles down the field.

Conrad Weiser (0-1, 0-4) answered with its passing attack. Quarterback Donovan Gingrich was 15-for-26 for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Evan Rittle caught two of those touchdown passes and finished with 10 receptions for 101 yards. Joshua Miller made the other touchdown reception, a 25-yarder that tied the game 21-21 with 6:04 remaining.

Elco’s Brady Stoops recorded the game’s only sack, forcing Conrad Weiser to punt on the first possession of the game. There were no turnovers.

Turning point

With the score 14-14, Elco faced a third-and-4 on its own 46 early in the fourth quarter. Sounds like a play for Williams, but the ball went to Mitchell Frederick, who ran for 7 yards. That set up Williams’ 47-yard score on the next play.

Stat of the night

The Raiders held a 27:12 to 20:48 advantage in time of possession. That was particularly important on the final drive, where the Raiders were tackled inside the 1-yard line two straight times to take extra time and timeouts away from the Scouts.

Up next

Elco will look to continue its unbeaten run next Saturday afternoon, with a challenging contest at Wyomissing looming. Conrad Weiser will look for its first win as it hosts Octorara on Friday.