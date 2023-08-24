As much as any Lancaster-Lebanon League football team, Elco was dealt a tough hand in last year’s expansion and merger with Berks County.

The Raiders started 3-0, but won just one game in their first tour of duty in L-L Section Four, which Miller called “as good a section of any league as there is in the state.’’

The Raiders say they’re anything but discouraged, and the best roster number in years — 65 players — backs that up.

“We know we can get better,’’ offensive tackle Braden Malloy said at L-L Media Day on Aug. 4 in Lancaster. “We’re fired up to play (Wyomissing, Lampeter-Strasburg, etc.). I think it’s more exciting.’’

Miller said he’s inspired by the example of Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl, whose club started 3-4 last year in Section Four, and then put together a run to the District Three 5A championship and state semifinals.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 4A • Head coach: Bob Miller (12th season, 56-53) • Base offense: Veer • Base defense: 5-2 • 2022 results: 4-6 (1-6 L-L) • Key players returning: DT Chris Bateman, WR-DB Jackson Conners, RB-LB-KR Mitchell Frederick, K Ira Gensamer, RB-LB Elliott Kreider, OT Braden Malloy, WR-DB-KR Justin Smucker, RB-LB-KR Jake Williams, OG Paul Williams.

“The section is ridiculous in terms of the talent, but what we’ve told our kids that we belong in that section,’’ Miller said. “What Bryan said was, the solution is to get better. It’s not really about who we play. It’s a matter of focusing on our style, our character, our core and our culture.’’

About the offense

The Raiders will have a new starting quarterback, either Gavin Bicher or Steven Rosado, both juniors.

The winner of that battle will be handing the ball often to running back Jake Williams, one of the L-L’s best two-way players and Section Four’s Back of the Year a season ago, when he ran for 1,800 yards. He’s getting FCS college interest.

The Raiders run the Veer offense, which means a lot of running and an emphasis on offensive line play. Which brings us to Miller’s and his staff’s main project, building an O-line with no returning starters.

Also with a new approach, after the Raiders suffered three concussions last year.

“We’re going to work on getting the head out of it, using more hand placement,’’ Miller said. “My kids were much stronger this year as the other thing. They’ve done a really good job in the weight room and a number of them are benching 300 pounds. Now let's use that strength, and use our heads to think, not to block.’’

2023 SCHEDULE (All games kick off at 7 p.m. unless noted.) Aug. 25: at West York Aug. 31: Annville-Cleona Sept. 8: Columbia Sept. 15: Conrad Weiser Sept. 23: at Wyomissing (1:30 p.m.) Sept. 29: Cocalico Oct. 6: at Octorara Oct. 13: at Lampeter-Strasburg Oct. 20: Donegal Oct. 27: at Berks Catholic

About the defense

The Raiders use four- and five-man fronts, depending on the opponent. Either way they’re linebacker-oriented, and Williams and Elliott Kreider should be two of the best around.

Miller said Kreider “just sees windows. He’s got great vision and he’s a sure tackler. And he’s like a lot of our older kids — showing some leadership within their position group.’’

The schedule

Effectively identical to last year; some apparently winnable games early, including a Week Two home test with Annville-Cleona, one of those intra-Lebanon County rivals that enlivened Section Three of the old-look L-L.

Then Section Four bares teeth: at Wyomissing, Cocalico and at L-S in a four-week stretch from Sept. 23-Oct. 13.