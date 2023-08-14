With camps and two-a-day practices set to commence on Monday, we’ll continue to break down the camp battles, and which teams have some question marks to answer heading into Saturday’s scrimmages.

T-minus two weeks until Week 1, by the way. Let that rattle around inside your brain for a little while.

1. Elco at Garden Spot, Saturday, 10 a.m.: Elco needs to replace some big dudes up front, namely OG Colin Daub, OT Jaron Garcia, OT Ricardo Lebron Muniz and TE Aidon Fritsch, who were all longtime trench stalwarts for the Raiders. Three names to know for Elco heading into Saturday’s scrimmage at Garden Spot: OT Brayden Malloy, OG Paul Williams and newbie OG Luke Bailey. It’s their turn to learn the ropes and headline the line-of-scrimmage chores for the Raiders, who are also breaking in a new QB this season; Gavin Bicher and Steven Rosado are getting to know their new line-protectors up front. That new O-line must also learn the intricacies of blowing open holes in Elco’s Veer set for RB Jake Williams, an 1,800-yard rusher in 2022. That new group will certainly be tested by Garden Spot, which welcomes back DE Reed Gruber (11.5 sacks last season) and DT Cullen Witmer, who can both blow up a backfield. Most definitely keep an eye on the trenches Saturday, when Elco makes the bus ride to New Holland.

2. Daniel Boone at Boyertown, Saturday, 10 a.m.: Like Elco, Daniel Boone must also replace several thumpers up front, including OG Trey Quinter, OG Tony Rulli, OT Jesse Smith and TE Draven Klick. Good news: OT Jordan Meyer returns to anchor the new-look O-line, but he’ll have some newbies around him. Reilly Mentzer, the center, knows his way around the line of scrimmage, and first-year skipper J.D. Okuniewski is excited about OT Zion Samuel. That group has to gel with returning QB Dean Rotter, a dual-threat signal-caller who can do damage through the air and with his feet. So he’ll need that revamped O-line in front of him to learn the tricks of the trade. Quickly. They’ll get their first game experience Saturday at Boyertown.

3. Hempfield at Central Dauphin, Saturday, 10 a.m.: One of Hempfield’s calling cards during its recent success — back-to-back deep D3-6A trips and the Section 1 championship last fall — has been defense. But graduation was not kind to the Black Knights’ rugged D group, with nine starters moving along last spring. That included Section 1 LB of the Year Jacob Karkoska, LB Aidan Shorter, LB Grant Hoover, DB Gabe Benjamin and safeties Brayden Felsinger and Brian Williams. Two guys are due back in the D trenches: Southern Cal commit DT Deyvid Palepale and DT Mike Shaffer. Palepale will be the D anchor, and we won’t worry about him. At all. But there are multiple camp battles for starting D spots in Landisville: David Ennis, Derek Rojas and Phil Krauser are vying for time at inside ‘backer; one of the outside ‘backer slots will likely be occupied by newbie Eli Walls, and one of the DB spots likely belongs to Elias Sherrick. But both safety positions are up for grabs; Felsinger and Williams were really good there the last couple of years. Longtime D3-6A kingpin CD should provide a nice test for Hempfield’s new D players, as the Knights gear up for another title run.

