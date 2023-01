EasternPaFootball has weighed in with its all-star selections from the 2022 season, and 69 Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts have made the list in five classifications — including 25 first-team honorees. Players from Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12 — plus any independent schools — were eligible.

Here are the L-L League players who were tabbed:

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM

Hayden Johnson, QB, Manheim Township

Deyvid Palepale, OL, Hempfield

Cam Jones, specialist, Wilson

SECOND TEAM

Landon Kennel, WR, Manheim Township

Ruben Rodriguez, WR, Reading

Eli Rodriguez, DL, Manheim Township

Amier Burdine, DB, Reading

HONORABLE MENTION

Jack Dendall, OL, Wilson

Nick Weitzel, DL, Wilson

Declan Clancy, LB, Manheim Township

Jonathan Osman, LB, Penn Manor

Antonio Vazquez, DB, Manheim Township

CLASS 5A

FIRST TEAM

Sam Steffey, RB, Cocalico

Braden Cummings, WR, Elizabethtown

Anthony Caccese, OL, Exeter

Lucas Palange, OL, Exeter

Joey Schlaffer, specialist, Exeter

Nick Gleason, K, Garden Spot

Chuckie Drain, DL, Cocalico

Kyle Lash, DL, Exeter

Tyler Angstadt, LB, Cocalico

Josiah Forren, specialist, Solanco

SECOND TEAM

Josh Rudy, QB, Elizabethtown

Zac Nagle, WR, Garden Spot

Chase Tucker, OL, Cocalico

Tyler Hurst, DL, Garden Spot

Kye Harting, specialist, Garden Spot

HONORABLE MENTION

Jack Reed, QB, Warwick

Andre Weidman, RB, Ephrata

Brendon Snyder, WR, Warwick

Jackson Schools, K, Governor Mifflin

Nick Defrancesco, LB, Solanco

Nick Tran, DB, Conestoga Valley

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM

Brycen Armold, specialist, Manheim Central

Rocco Daugherty, LB, Manheim Central

SECOND TEAM

Zac Hahn, QB, Manheim Central

Jake Williams, RB, Elco

Aaron Enterline, WR, Manheim Central

Hunter Hildenbrand, WR, Lampeter-Strasburg

Jaden Weit, DL, Manheim Central

Luke Shaffer, LB, Northern Lebanon

Jaydon Goebel, P, Twin Valley

HONORABLE MENTION

Trent Wagner, QB, Lampeter-Strasburg

Luke Hines, DL, Lampeter-Strasburg

Noah Rohrer, LB, Donegal

Bode Sipel, DB, Manheim Central

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

Dom Giuffre, RB, Schuylkill Valley

Pierce Mason, RB, Hamburg

Jaevon Parker, WR, Lancaster Catholic

Caleb Brewer, TE, Wyomissing

Jven Williams, OL, Wyomissing

Ryker Jones, LB, Wyomissing

Drew Eisenhower, DB, Wyomissing

Josiah Jordan, DB, Berks Catholic

SECOND TEAM

Charles Sheppard, OL, Hamburg

Pacen Ziegler, OL, Wyomissing

Tyler Hallock, OL, Kutztown

Eli Blatt, K, Hamburg

Matt Kramer, LB, Wyomissing

Derek Ruiz, DB, Hamburg

HONORABLE MENTION

Will Cranford, QB, Lancaster Catholic

Xander Menapace, QB, Hamburg

Ian Levering, K, Wyomissing

Noah Wamsher, K, Schuylkill Valley

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM

Phoenix Music, RB, Annville-Cleona

Alex Long, specialist, Annville-Cleona

HONORABLE MENTION

Jonathan Shay, DL, Annville-Cleona

Cael Harter, DB, Annville-Cleona

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, specialist, Columbia

